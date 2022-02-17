Oregon Trail Community Foundation announces 2022 Ag Recognition and Awards Banquet

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s (OTCF) biannual Ag Recognition and Awards Banquet will be held Sat., March 5 at the Weborg Center in Gering. The event honors area ag producers, farmers, and ranchers.

In support of the event, Mike Moravec and the Gering Booster Club recently presented a $1,000 donation to the foundation’s Agribusiness Scholarship fund to set the pace for a MATCH CHALLENGE to the community and area school Booster Clubs. All funds raised by this challenge will fund the OTCF Agribusiness Scholarship, as well as ag-related grants to benefit students in the Nebraska panhandle.

This year, ag banquet sponsors will treat sixty local farmers to attend the event. The night will include special recognition of an area ag family, and a young woman who embodies the spirit of agriculture. In addition, a youth award will be presented for leadership in FFA.

All proceeds from the 2022 banquet will be used to fund the OTCF Agribusiness Scholarship and various ag-related grants. Two panhandle students are awarded $2,000 agribusiness scholarships annually. Last year’s winners were Aleena Wagner of Broadwater and Allison Carpenter of Scottsbluff.