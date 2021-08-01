OT horseshow results

GERING - The 2021 Oregon Trail Days Horseshoe Tournament consisted of 42 contestants, making 21 teams, with three different classes of seven teams. Results were:
1st Place: Don Mohrmans/Garth Genoways
2d Place: Mike Vergil/Martin
3d Place: Tony Vasquez Sr./Jenny Ellett
1st Place: Brian Andreas/Adrian Moreno
2d Place: Tony Vasquez Jr./Josh Shaske
3d Place: Ron Nelson/Kendall Palu
1st Place: Tracy Fulton/Jesse Maldonado
2d Place: Irv Felix/Dean Sterling
3d Place: Josiah/Esteban Avalos
The event organizers and pitchers thank those who supported the event as sponsors.
Emmie Dedic (right) pats her horse after winning one of the showings. Jenna McConkey (left) and other competitors applauded for their fellow riders.
CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald
Nevaeh Laeger checks in with her horse and rubs his neck after competing in one of the showings. Laeger earned several ribbons during the event.
Weston Cannon talks with event volunteers after having won one of the showings. Cannon earned ribbons in most of the categories he entered on Saturday.
Onlookers at the horse show included the families of the participants. Sisters Morgan (left) and Nicole Fleming watch as riders show their horses. Their older sister Kaycee was among the contestants.
One of the competitions was a simulation of real-life trail terrain, which couldn't be tested by riders beforehand. Haylee Gompert closes the arena gate before riding the trail.
Kaycee Fleming rides her mare Bonnie in between competitions at the horse showing. Fleming also served as the Junior Princess at the event.
Brecken Ricker stands by her horse for judging at the horse show. She participated in more than half a dozen events.
Jessica Wilkinson walks her horse in between competitions at the horse show. Her sister Justine also competed.
Macee McConkey (right) talks with Cali Treffer at the 2021 Scotts Bluff County fair horse show.The pair were among 17 competitors at the event.
Nevaeh Laeger (left) and Natalie Zeiler converse with one another as they ride around the main arena. All riders were numbered for ease of announcement; Zieler and Laeger were coincidentally the only riders with consecutive numbers (1229 and 1230, respectively).
Brecken Ricker rides her horse during practice. Competitions were plentiful but rarely lasted more than a few minutes.
Riders tested in an English style of riding as well as a more traditional western style. The two styles necessitated different outfits.
Natalie Zeiler watches one of the showings from the sidelines. Most competitions were categorized by age group of either the riders or their horses.
Samantha Pinney smiles as she rides her horse during the horse show. She was training it as part of a 4-H project.
Emmie Dedic smiles at at her family after having won one of the showings. The audience was mostly comprised of contestants' families and friends.
Emmie Dedic walks away after a showing, having earned a ribbon for her English riding performance. This was during one of the English riding round, with smaller saddles and different outfits.
