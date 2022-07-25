Out of this world fashion: Kids walk the stage at the 4-H Style Revue

Excitement was in the air at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center on July 23, as 4-H’ers put on a modeling show for family and friends.

The 4-H'ers wore the clothes they had crafted as part of their projects this year. The Scotts Bluff County 4-H Clothing, Styling and Construction competition involved a day of judging that also encompassed the fashion show and table setting contests.

As the hectic day came to a close, kids paraded across the stage in the 4-H Style Revue showing-off outfits ranging from cozy pajamas to brightly colored casual wear.

“I think (modeling) is pretty fun; it’s just kind of a little scary sometimes,” Brooklyn Creech, 10, said. “When it’s not scary, it’s crazy because you’re running here and there; it’s a lot of running down the halls and it’s a long day because I think we only left here at 4 for a little bit.”

As Brooklyn raced off to line-up backstage, she said, “This is the chaotic part. Let the running begin.”

Nathan Rice, a Scotts Bluff County Extension educator, welcomed the crowd at the 4-H Style Revue by recognizing staff, superintendents, volunteers and parents on the stage decorated in an "Out of This World" space theme.

“The kids that are about to take the stage do not know what ribbon they got, so they’re about to find out, here on the stage,” Rice said.

While shrieks and giggles could be heard from the girl’s preparation room, the boy’s room had a different outlook on the evening.

“For all the boys, this is the best day of the year because they’re all playing on the floor in the room, making a fort,” Hunter Creech said.

“It’s not like we’re being judged right now, this part is just for the public and the public is less threatening than the judges,” Justine Wilkinson, 15, said. “We did the judging part earlier today and that can be intimidating, so this is the fun part.”

Justine, in her eighth year competing in 4-H clothing classes, made an outfit for modeling, pressed a design onto a shirt for beyond the needle competition and crocheted a sweater. She will be entering many projects during fair week but considers clothing one of her favorites that she says teaches lifelong skills.

“I like sewing and crocheting because it helps me be more creative and I really enjoyed doing my two-piece outfit,” Justine said. “And being able to use colors more properly, and just learning how to better or make my wardrobe. It just better suits me for later on in life and for right now as well.”

Jessica Wilkinson, also in her eighth year competing in 4-H clothing, enters many projects at the county fair and prefers the animal events.

“I like more of the animal stuff, but my sister really likes the clothing. She loves it, and I like it but not as much as she does,” she said. “I like sewing the best because I can make my own clothes and help fit in my wardrobe and make something unique that not everyone else has.”

Jessica constructed two looks, a wool coat and striped pants with a knit shirt, in the Steam 3 division and participated in the shopping in style class.

“The shopping and style part is where you buy an outfit, and then you show how economical that outfit is to your wardrobe,” she said. “That way, you understand not just instant buying but buying things that you need and you can use again.”

Phoebe Behnke, 10, has been competing in 4-H clothing events for two years. She made a simple skirt in the Steam 1 division, ice-dyed a T-shirt in beyond the needle and was the only entry in attention shopper.

“Making the outfit and stuff is probably the 'funnest' part,” Behnke said. “It was pretty good (modeling for the judge) and it was kind of crazy because I had to quickly change for one of mine. As soon as I finished, I rushed to get it and then I rushed back and I did get there on time.”

Judges for the event were Jamie Bright, Cathy Parker and Lynn Reutter.

All the clothing, styling, construction and table setting entries will be display at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Aug. 2-6.

For more information on 4-H and a full list of results, contact the Scotts Bluff County Extension Office at 308-632-1480 or visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/scottsbluffcounty4h.