PANAHNDLE PERSPECTIVES: Water Law 101: Part 3, surface water administration terms and definitions

Water right cancellation, also known as “use it or lose it”: In Nebraska, surface-water rights can be cancelled by several methods: Administrative cancellation, when the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NDNR) may cancel an appropriation if a water-right holder has not used their water for five consecutive years (unless irrigation was not needed due to adequate precipitation); and by common law abandonment, where an appropriator who does not use water for 10 consecutive years can lose the appropriation in a private lawsuit.

Stream is a general term for a body of flowing water, containing water at least part of the year. In hydrology, the term is generally applied to the water flowing in a natural channel as distinct from a canal. Some stream classifications include (in relation to time): ephemeral streams, which flow only in direct response to precipitation and their channel is always above the water table; intermittent or seasonal streams, which flow only at certain times of the year when they receive water from springs, rainfall, or surface sources such as melting snow; and perennial streams, which flow continuously.