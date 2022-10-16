Panhandle bean harvest nears final stages

Bean harvest is reported to be about 80% complete in the Panhandle.

Dry edible beans had been cut down at a steady pace until temperatures dropped and a chilly wind slowed down the harvesters.

“Some of (the growers) tried to pick up what they had down because of the wind that was forecast yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Courtney Schuler, field operations manager at Trinidad Benham said on Oct. 12. “It’ll just kind of depend on how this weather goes and then they have to have dew in order to cut their beans in the morning. Sometimes this time of year, we don’t always get dew in the morning so (harvest is) hit and miss.”

Combines could be seen in September into early October undercutting and windrowing beans. The plants are left to dry for two to three days while the beans dry out. Schuler said the timing on when the combine harvests the beans depends on the actual beans in the pods.

“It depends on how dry the beans are in the pods on that field,” she said. “We’re getting to the point now where a lot of them are pretty much dry. They can maybe even pick them up that day if it gets warm enough. But usually it’s a couple of days, two or three is probably the average.”

Schuler said that as harvest moves toward wrapping up for the year, yields in the region have been average or below.

“The dry bean harvest has been very average to maybe even below average on yields because of heat and the ability to get fields irrigated on time.”

Weather was the main contributing factor to the average harvest. Late heat and very little precipitation over the course of the summer meant growers were pushing the irrigation water.

One positive was the lack of hail on the bean plant that benefited from a later planting time. Beans are typically put in the ground the last week of May and early June.

“They had to irrigate every drop on, but the other factor was that we didn’t have a lot of hail damage because we didn’t have the precipitation,” Schuler said. “Once we got through the spring, there was some hail damage to other crops prior to when beans went in.”

Beans in Scotts Bluff County have been averaging 40 bushels per acre, according to Schuler.

“The county average is about 40 bushels but there’s a few on either side of that too,” she said. “That’s very typical depending on the conditions and soil types, planting dates and so forth.”

Aside from yield, the quality of the dry edible bean is valued. The bean should be unbroken with uniform size and color.

“Beans are very visual how they’re sold, the quality is a very visual thing, and you want them to be bright and not have any damage,” Schuler said. “Especially if you’re selling them as a package product, you want them to look good in the package.”

Factors affecting the quality of a bean could be weather related, drought and hail. The lack of moisture in the Panhandle was a factor in the average yield but it contributed in a positive way to bean quality.

“Overall, the quality is good because we didn’t have a lot of moisture, moisture and hail can cause quality problems,” Schuler said.

Quality of beans has, on average, been good in Scotts Bluff County. Schuler said overall, the beans have had good color although some have been small in size. Lack of moisture and heat could be considered a contributing factor to bean size.

“The plants were smaller and some of the beans are smaller than normal — the actual size of the bean, and that’s from heat as well as moisture,” she said.

Schuler said that growers have seen a lot of weed pressure, which can occasionally cause harvest issues.

“So, the colors pretty good, some of the beans are small and it’s average to maybe slightly below from the yields that are coming in for the entire region as a whole,” she said.

Nebraska currently ranks fourth in the U.S. in dry edible bean production preceded in order by North Dakota, Michigan and Minnesota. Schuler said the state often flip-flops that ranking to move ahead of Minnesota.

Nebraska is the number one producer of Great Northern beans and the number two in pinto and light red kidney beans. The Panhandle’s main dry beans are pinto, Great Northern and light red kidney.

Schuler said that Nebraska’s high altitude and arid climate lead to quality dry edible beans.

With the predicted frost over the weekend, bean growers will be taking advantage of morning dew to finish harvest. Schuler estimates that by Monday, Oct. 17, bean harvest in the region could be 10% from complete.