Panhandle center slated for $5.2 million in upgrades

The Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center (PREEC) will be getting major large-scale improvements to the aging building.

“It’s a large building and it’s a great facility, the fact that we actually got the old Hiram Scott College building — it’s a far nicer building than we would typically have but it was built nearly 60 years ago,” Ron Yoder, IANR senior associate vice chancellor, said during a visit to the campus Wednesday. “It does have deferred maintenance issues. Because it is such a nice building and this large, that does give us some challenges in maintaining it.”

Hiram Scott College, located north of Scottsbluff, operated from 1965-1972. After the campus closed, it was eventually acquired by the state and the main facility serves as headquarters for what is now known as PREEC, an extension of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR).

The center is considered one of four major IANR facilities across the state. The remaining three are West Central and Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Centers, and the Great Plains Veterinary Education Center.

IANR faculty representatives are in the process of visiting the major centers and additional outposts this week. The tour is typically carried out every year, but the IANR team’s last visit was pre-COVID in 2019.

“We, as the IANR, have responsibility for our outstate resources and we have about 40,000 acres and the physical facilities,” Yoder said. “Our four major facilities are all really significant physical facilities which means we have really significant upkeep around those facilities. And that’s why we are here, to keep up with that.”

Dan Trotter, IANR facilities director, was on hand to identify three major improvements to the 66,905 square-foot building. The upcoming projects slated within the available funding will be the roof, heating and air system and water system.

Trotter said the roofing project will be bid soon. The equipment has been ordered for the heating and air system. A water softener was installed a few years ago and now the domestic water system will be brought up to date.

Yoder and Trotter both stressed the magnitude of the three projects and the scale of funds needed to carry them out.

The institute has allocated a portion of LB 384 funding to carry out the facility improvements.

“These are issue that we find challenging in IANR because they are big dollar items. This LB 384 funding is really very helpful for us to catch-up on some of these major projects that need to be done,” Yoder said.

Trotter said the projects are estimated to cost in the four-to-five million dollar range.

“We’re actually going to be close to that $5.2 million that was allocated for this site and the Mitchell site, so all of the PREEC,” Trotter said.

Although there are currently supply chain delays in parts for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, Yoder said he is confident the major projects will be completed.

“We’ve had to do a little bit of a shell game because of inflation and supply chain issues but we are confident we’ll be able to call the job done here,” he said.

Trotter said once construction projects are underway, he will be working closely with Cardinal Farrington, the PREEC facilities manager.

“I’ll probably be here once a month, if not every-other week to work with Cardinal as these construction projects get going,” Trotter said.

Yoder said the four major IANR facilities are important outreaches for delivering the three mission areas which are research, extension and education. The Panhandle center is especially important because of its environment for agriculture production that is very different from central and eastern Nebraska.

“We really value this location. ... I appreciate the North Platte Valley and how different it is from everything else in Nebraska,” Yoder said. “This is a key part of our portfolio of research sites because we can do work here that can’t be done elsewhere. Our extension, pun intended, is also relatively specific to the area. We have a first-class research feedlot at the Mitchell farm. And now, with the new efforts in education, we’re connecting that research and extension to K-12 education.”