Panhandle Center to host PARTT Plus Dec. 1-2 on Zoom

A field day in December? The timing might be ideal, even though field days are usually outdoors in the summer.
As winter approaches, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center have finished harvesting crop plots and are compiling and analyzing data. Post-harvest data is more complete than mid-season data.
And moving to a virtual, online field day ensures that anyone who attends won’t get too cold, no matter what the weather does outside.
Thus, the “Panhandle Agricultural Research and Technology Tour – Plus” (PARTT Plus) will take place on Dec. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, using the internet webinar platform Zoom.
PARTT Plus is intended to supplement the in-person field day held in August. Speakers from that event and other Panhandle Center specialists will present updates on research they have been actively pursuing and completing in 2020.
Attending PARTT Plus is as simple as signing up through the link below. Everyone who registers will receive an email reminder prior, which will have a link to access the event.
The registration link is available on the Panhadle Center’s web page, https://panhandle.unl.edu. Look for the headline “PARTT PLUS virtual field day,” near the top of the page; click through to the article, and click on the registration link.
Here is the entire registration link: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XwBc9r6URE64zkvVZNdXlA
There is no cost to attend, and participants can join the webinar or leave as they wish, engaging with the speakers they want to hear from. To attend PARTT Plus, participants need a device with internet access and a web browser such as Firefox, Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Recorded videos of each talk will be shared following the event.
The agenda includes short talks about dry edible bean research, including entomology, weed management, breeding, pathology, and on-farm research, as well as other topics including irrigation management and water-quality research, cow-calf feeding and grazing research, and an overview of economics for the Panhandle region. Each researcher will be available for a question-and-answer session following their presentation.
Support comes from University of Nebraska – Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, and 21st Century.
