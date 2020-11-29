Panhandle Center to host PARTT Plus Dec. 1-2 on Zoom

A field day in December? The timing might be ideal, even though field days are usually outdoors in the summer.

As winter approaches, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center have finished harvesting crop plots and are compiling and analyzing data. Post-harvest data is more complete than mid-season data.

And moving to a virtual, online field day ensures that anyone who attends won’t get too cold, no matter what the weather does outside.

Thus, the “Panhandle Agricultural Research and Technology Tour – Plus” (PARTT Plus) will take place on Dec. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, using the internet webinar platform Zoom.

PARTT Plus is intended to supplement the in-person field day held in August. Speakers from that event and other Panhandle Center specialists will present updates on research they have been actively pursuing and completing in 2020.

Attending PARTT Plus is as simple as signing up through the link below. Everyone who registers will receive an email reminder prior, which will have a link to access the event.