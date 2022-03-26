 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panhandle chapters to compete at State FFA Convention April 6-8

AG -MUST FFA

Crawford FFA Chapter: (from left, bottom) Rhett Flack, Levi VanBeek, Roman Metz, Ms. Christy Cooper, Jasmine Dyer, Alexa Tollman, Kiera Brennan, Paityn Homan, (top) Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Allison Owens, Halee Wasserburger, Kyler Gortsema, Tylea Underwood.

Panhandle FFA Chapters are preparing for the State FFA Convention held April 6-8 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In addition to competing in contests, FFA members will be able to attend the Expo, a carrier fair and awards recognitions as well as many other experiences. Some of the area FFA members competing at the state level are:

Minatare FFA, Nicole Sorenson adviser:

— Nursery Landscape: Corina Meyers, Kiley Grumbles, Brisa Cole, Jordyn Taylor-Lopez.

— Veterinary Science: (District Champions) Norvel Pacheco, Kiley Grumbles, Jackson Schwartz, Jordyn Taylor-Lopez.

— Meat Evaluation: Norvel Pacheco, Cassiana Gurierrez, Jackson Schwartz, Aaron Suhr.

Banner County, Bill Gifford adviser:

— Environmental & Resources: Adam Knaub, Nathan Clement, Jacob Parsons, Wyatt Reichenberg.

— Agriscience: Isaac Olsen, Jaelyn Yetter, Nathan Clement, Janie Fonseca.

— Junior Livestock Judging: Isaac Olsen, Jaelyn Yetter, Marie Hein, Andie West.

— Meats Judging: Jacob Parsons, Makyla Mason, Alex Rundell, Wyatt Reichenberg.

Gering, Carrie Johns adviser:

— Farm Business Management: (4th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Trace Leetch, Hadlee Peterson, Carter Shimic.

— Ag Mechanics: (4th at districts) Logan Schleicher, Austin Rahmig, Kaden Bohnsack, Austin Wiedeman.

— Junior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Carter Shimic, Trace Leetch, Austin Wiedeman, Austin Rahmig.

— Senior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Katelyn Shimic, Mary Thomas, Briana Kessler, Alyssa Asselin as alternate.

Crawford, Christy Cooper adviser:

— State FFA Degree recipients: Dalli Anders, Jasmine Dyer.

— State FFA Chorus member: Levi VanBeek.

— atural Resources Speaking: Marissa Konruff.

— Ag Issues Academy participant: Tylea Underwood.

Scottsbluff, Alan Held and Shane Talkington advisers:

— Parliamentary Procedure: Graham Kovarik, Jade Painter, Autumn Amelio, Piper Ryschon, Emzie Coop, Kaidynce Lygeros, Kiara Gannon.

— Senior Prepared Speaking: Graham Kovarik.

— Ag Sales and Service: Addison Gonzales, Molly Stricker, Olivia Krul, Jade Painter, Margo Bowles.

— Welding: Jackson Allen GMAW, Trey Hess OFW, Aspen Cheek SMAW, Tristan Encinea GTAW.

— Floriculture: Graham Kovarik, Emzie Coop, Kaidynce Lygeros, Aspen Jagers, TshavNtuj Vang.

— Meats Evaluation: Macee Neu, Dyllan Gies, Brook Crane, Aspen Cheek.

— Nursery and Landscape: Graham Kovarik, Kaidynce Lygeros, TshavNtuj Vang, Kiara Gannon.

— Agriscience: Margo Bowles, Olivea Krul, Molly Stricker, Clayton Anderson.

— State Degree recipient: Graham Kovarik.

Bayard, Justin Rafferty adviser:

— Ag Sales: Nate Barker, Zach Araujo, Haley Edmunds, Riley Hopkins.

— Ag Mechanics: Kolton Kriha, Garret Hopkins, Denton Premus, Hunter Geisler.

— Ag Communications: Cambree Schmaltz, Zach Araujo, Emma Henkel, Sharon Garza.

— Floriculture: Laura Albro, Candace Wolfe, Jordyn Reish, Amy Albro.

— Meats Evaluation: Zach Araujo, Taylor Petersen, Tayley Streeks, Candace Wolfe.

— Nursery Landscape: Kierra Miller, Leah Nesbitt, Scarlett Norman, Lila McLaughin.

— Natural Resources Speaking: Laura Albro.

— Senior Public Speaking: Cambree Schmaltz.

— State Degree recipients: Laura Albro, Madison Oliverius, Kolton Kriha, Tayley Streeks, Candace Wolfe.

— State officer candidate: Laura Albro applied and made the final interview.

This is not a comprehensive list of schools that may be competing, but provided by schools who responded to the Star-Herald’s inquiry.

AG -MUST FFA

The Minatare FFA Chapter, advised by Nicole Sorensen, recently completed a welding project that is the new sign for the front of the Minatare elementary building. FFA members are (from L): Jordyn Taylor- Lopez, Corina Meyers, Aaron Suhr, Brisa Cole, Norvel Pacheco, Jackson Schwartz, Cassiana Gutierrez, Kiley Grumbles.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

