Panhandle chapters to compete at State FFA Convention April 6-8

Panhandle FFA Chapters are preparing for the State FFA Convention held April 6-8 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In addition to competing in contests, FFA members will be able to attend the Expo, a carrier fair and awards recognitions as well as many other experiences. Some of the area FFA members competing at the state level are:
Minatare FFA, Nicole Sorenson adviser:
— Nursery Landscape: Corina Meyers, Kiley Grumbles, Brisa Cole, Jordyn Taylor-Lopez.
— Veterinary Science: (District Champions) Norvel Pacheco, Kiley Grumbles, Jackson Schwartz, Jordyn Taylor-Lopez.
— Meat Evaluation: Norvel Pacheco, Cassiana Gurierrez, Jackson Schwartz, Aaron Suhr.
Banner County, Bill Gifford adviser:
— Environmental & Resources: Adam Knaub, Nathan Clement, Jacob Parsons, Wyatt Reichenberg.
— Agriscience: Isaac Olsen, Jaelyn Yetter, Nathan Clement, Janie Fonseca.
People are also reading…
— Junior Livestock Judging: Isaac Olsen, Jaelyn Yetter, Marie Hein, Andie West.
— Meats Judging: Jacob Parsons, Makyla Mason, Alex Rundell, Wyatt Reichenberg.
Gering, Carrie Johns adviser:
— Farm Business Management: (4th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Trace Leetch, Hadlee Peterson, Carter Shimic.
— Ag Mechanics: (4th at districts) Logan Schleicher, Austin Rahmig, Kaden Bohnsack, Austin Wiedeman.
— Junior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Carter Shimic, Trace Leetch, Austin Wiedeman, Austin Rahmig.
— Senior Livestock Judging: (5th at districts) Chance Rahmig, Katelyn Shimic, Mary Thomas, Briana Kessler, Alyssa Asselin as alternate.
Crawford, Christy Cooper adviser:
— State FFA Degree recipients: Dalli Anders, Jasmine Dyer.
— State FFA Chorus member: Levi VanBeek.
— atural Resources Speaking: Marissa Konruff.
— Ag Issues Academy participant: Tylea Underwood.
Scottsbluff, Alan Held and Shane Talkington advisers:
— Parliamentary Procedure: Graham Kovarik, Jade Painter, Autumn Amelio, Piper Ryschon, Emzie Coop, Kaidynce Lygeros, Kiara Gannon.
— Senior Prepared Speaking: Graham Kovarik.
— Ag Sales and Service: Addison Gonzales, Molly Stricker, Olivia Krul, Jade Painter, Margo Bowles.
— Welding: Jackson Allen GMAW, Trey Hess OFW, Aspen Cheek SMAW, Tristan Encinea GTAW.
— Floriculture: Graham Kovarik, Emzie Coop, Kaidynce Lygeros, Aspen Jagers, TshavNtuj Vang.
— Meats Evaluation: Macee Neu, Dyllan Gies, Brook Crane, Aspen Cheek.
— Nursery and Landscape: Graham Kovarik, Kaidynce Lygeros, TshavNtuj Vang, Kiara Gannon.
— Agriscience: Margo Bowles, Olivea Krul, Molly Stricker, Clayton Anderson.
— State Degree recipient: Graham Kovarik.
Bayard, Justin Rafferty adviser:
— Ag Sales: Nate Barker, Zach Araujo, Haley Edmunds, Riley Hopkins.
— Ag Mechanics: Kolton Kriha, Garret Hopkins, Denton Premus, Hunter Geisler.
— Ag Communications: Cambree Schmaltz, Zach Araujo, Emma Henkel, Sharon Garza.
— Floriculture: Laura Albro, Candace Wolfe, Jordyn Reish, Amy Albro.
— Meats Evaluation: Zach Araujo, Taylor Petersen, Tayley Streeks, Candace Wolfe.
— Nursery Landscape: Kierra Miller, Leah Nesbitt, Scarlett Norman, Lila McLaughin.
— Natural Resources Speaking: Laura Albro.
— Senior Public Speaking: Cambree Schmaltz.
— State Degree recipients: Laura Albro, Madison Oliverius, Kolton Kriha, Tayley Streeks, Candace Wolfe.
— State officer candidate: Laura Albro applied and made the final interview.
This is not a comprehensive list of schools that may be competing, but provided by schools who responded to the Star-Herald’s inquiry.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.