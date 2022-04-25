Panhandle FFA chapters compete at 94th Nebraska FFA State Convention

Area FFA members were in Lincoln April 6-8 for the 94th Nebraska FFA State Convention. Many chapters competed in state competitions as well as experienced the Expo and Career Fair.
Scottsbluff FFA chapter, Alan Held and Shane Talkington advisers:
— Graham Kovarik was a Gold medal winner in Senior Prepared Speech.
— Floriculture team placed 15th out of 53 teams: Emzie Coop, Kaidynce Lygeros, TshavNjug Vang, Aspen Jagers.
— Nursery and Landscape team placed 12th out of 47 teams: Graham Kovarik, Kaidynce Lygeros, TshavNjug Vang, Kiarra Gannon.
Bayard FFA chapter, Justin Rafferty adviser:
— Laura Albro was a Gold medal winner in Natural Resources Speaking.
— Cambree Schmaltz, Silver medal in Senior Public Speaking.
— Ag Communications, fifth place overall: Emma Henkel (red ribbon), Cambree Schmaltz (blue ribbon), Sharon Garza and Zach Araujo (fifth individually-Purple)
— Ag Sales, red ribbon: Zach Araujo and Riley Hopkins.
— Ag Mechanics, red ribbon: Hunter Geisler.
— Floriculture, red ribbon: Laura Albro and Candace Wolfe.
— Nursery Landscape, red ribbon: Kierra Miller.
Gering FFA chapter, Carrie Johns adviser:
— Ag Mechanics: Kaden Bohnsack (white ribbon), Austin Wiedeman, Austin Rahmig and Logan Schleicher.
— Farm Business Management, white ribbon: Chance Rahmig (red ribbon), Trace Leetch (white ribbon), Hadlee Peterson and Carter Shimic.
— Senior Livestock Judging: Katelyn Shimic (white ribbon), Chance Rahmig (white ribbon), Mary Thomas and Briana Kessler.
— Junior Livestock Judging: Austin Rahmig (white ribbon), Austin Wiedeman, Trace Leetch and Carter Shimic.
Morrill-Mitchell, Walker Dobry adviser:
“We didn’t do as well as we had hoped, however this was a really good experience for a lot of the younger kids that we have in our program,” Dobry said. “We haven’t had an in-person state convention in two years, so they got to go experience it firsthand. I believe that this will only give them a boost to be more successful next year.”
— Agronomy, 39th as a team: Ryal Baldwin, Bryce Hodsden, Logan Rus and Daniel Thomas.
— Farm Business, 51st as a team: Tyler Keener, Justin Haskins, Bernadette Pieper and Isaiah Waite.
— Junior Livestock Judging, 42nd as a team: Sophia Pitts, Kaden Hessler, Josie Waite and Sara Ciesielski.
— Senior Livestock Judging, 26th as a team: Jessica Wilkinson, Justine Wilkinson, Wyatt Carlson and Isaiah Waite.
— Livestock Management, 30th as a team:
— Nursery and Landscape, 45th as a team: Alissa Hodsden, Jacque Bowles, Kaitlyn Keener and Isabella Soto.
— Poultry Evaluation, 23rd as a team: Jacque Bowles, Greisyn Chaney, Isabella Soto and Autumn Edwards.
Minatare, Nicole Sorensen adviser:
— Veterinary Science, 20th place: Norvel Pacheco (red ribbon, 53rd place), Jackson Schwartz (red ribbon, 53rd place), Kiley Grumbles (blue ribbon, 119th place) and Jordyn Taylor-Lopez (blue ribbon, 144th place).
— Meat Evaluation, 11th place: Jackson Schwartz (16th, purple ribbon), Norvel Pacheco (blue ribbon, 67th place), Aaron Suhr (blue ribbon, 65th place) and Cassiana Gutierrez (red ribbon, 114th place).
— Nursery Landscape, 17th place: Kiley Grumbles (106th), Jordyn Taylor-Lopez (99th), Corina Meyers (34th, blue ribbon) and Brisa Cole (120th).
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.