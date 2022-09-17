Panhandle FFA Chapters compete in range contest

High School FFA students from the Panhandle competed in the West Region Range Judging contest on Sept. 14. The day saw 12 teams of four students compete in the senior division and 20 teams in the junior division as well as the individual competition.

Range judging is an educational tool geared toward teaching youth to observe the range to make management decisions. A range contest typically involves plant identification and rangeland inventory.

Top four placing in the senior division teams in order where: Sidney (Zoe Fornander, Emily Miller, Ty Grunig and Josette McConnell); Cody-Kilgore (Dylan Naslund, Parker Andrews, Jacob Knox and Trey Hand); Sidney (Sidney Allard, Rylee McManis, Joslyn Bertrand and Peyton Sprenger); Banner County (Adam Knaub, Wyatt Reichenberg, Marie Hein and Janie Fonseca)

Top four placing in the senior division individuals in order where: Zoe Fornander (Sidney), Becca Reece (Sioux Co.), Dylan Naslund (Cody-Kilgore) and Ryal Baldwin (Morrill-Mitchell)

Top four placing in the junior division teams in order where: Chadron (Owen Wesi, Jace Lein, James Koerber and Jayden Tiddyman); Scottsbluff (Renton Spehar, Molly Stricker, Olivia Krul and Sunshine Vang); Chadron (Addie Diers, Jack Price, Bryson Bickel and Ava Pyle); Banner County (Isacc Olsen, Logan Mason, Abigayle Jones and Blake Ysac)

Top four placing in the junior division individuals in order where: Isaac Olsen (Banner County), Owen Wesi (Chadron), Jace Lein (Chadron) and James Koerber (Chadron)

The next FFA contest will be the West Region Land Judging on Oct. 12.