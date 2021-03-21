Panhandle integrated weed management specialist honored

nevin Lawrence, Integrated Weed Management Specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, has been recognized by the Western Society of Weed Science as the Outstanding Weed Scientist – Early Career.
Lawrence was recognized by WSWS in early March during the society’s 74th annual meeting, held virtually. The award recognizes innovative or unique approaches by weed scientists in the public or private sector that result in learning, ability to clearly communicate ideas, motivation of the intended audience, demonstrate excellence and creativity in research accomplishments, applying results to solve problems in weed science, the impact on weed management practices and principals of weed science, and recognition of accomplishments by peers and intended audiences. It is open to people who are within 10 years of their terminal degree.
In his acceptance speech, Lawrence expressed appreciation to his colleagues and mentors, and said the collaboration with them has been rewarding. “This is what I love about being a weed scientist – taking real-world problems and trying to find solutions.”
Lawrence has been the Integrated Weed Management Specialist at the Panhandle Center since 2016, after receiving his Ph.D. in crop science from Washington State University in 2015. He received a master’s degree in agronomy in 2011 from the University of Wyoming and a bachelor of science in agroecology from the University of Wyoming in 2009. His research and extension programming in the Panhandle focuses on using a range of integrated methods to control weeds and invasive plants in both irrigated settings and range and natural areas, and providing information and decision-making tools for farmers.