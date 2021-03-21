Panhandle integrated weed management specialist honored

nevin Lawrence, Integrated Weed Management Specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, has been recognized by the Western Society of Weed Science as the Outstanding Weed Scientist – Early Career.

Lawrence was recognized by WSWS in early March during the society’s 74th annual meeting, held virtually. The award recognizes innovative or unique approaches by weed scientists in the public or private sector that result in learning, ability to clearly communicate ideas, motivation of the intended audience, demonstrate excellence and creativity in research accomplishments, applying results to solve problems in weed science, the impact on weed management practices and principals of weed science, and recognition of accomplishments by peers and intended audiences. It is open to people who are within 10 years of their terminal degree.

In his acceptance speech, Lawrence expressed appreciation to his colleagues and mentors, and said the collaboration with them has been rewarding. “This is what I love about being a weed scientist – taking real-world problems and trying to find solutions.”