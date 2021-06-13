PANHANDLE PERSEPCTIVES: Wheat stem sawfly emergence

Tillage practices and parasitoid conservation efforts may play a role in affecting the populations dynamics of wheat stem sawfly populations. Articles on these topics can be read at Nebraska Extension’s CropWatch website; search for the keyword “sawfly.”

What can a wheat grower do now? Growers who believe that infestation in their fields will result in losses close to or below their crop insurance guarantee should turn in a probable-loss claim with their crop insurance agent now.

However, from a production standpoint there is not much they can do. Later articles will discuss options for producing wheat under threat from the wheat stem sawfly.

Right now the best tool a grower has is information. We recommend trying to gather information about which acres seem to have the highest sawfly infestations and be timely in harvesting heavily infested fields. As wheat fields begin to ripen, consider cutting some handfuls of wheat at a few locations across your wheat fields. Split 25-50 handfuls of tillers and observe any tillers with frass or “sawdust” within the tillers. No other insect that infests wheat will leave behind frass within the tillers, which will otherwise be mostly hollow (unless you planted a solid-stem variety).