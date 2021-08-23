PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVE: Combine clean out can help reduce weed spread

Close the doors to the rock trap and clean the grain elevator and the unloading auger sump.

The areas of the combine holding the most biological residue are the header, feeder house and grain tank. If time is limited, consider cleaning these areas first. From a practical perspective the grain tank under the augers is one of these areas and is very difficult to clean. Top material in this area can possibly be removed with a shop vacuum.

Additional considerations:

Beyond the process of cleaning out the combine between fields, some additional considerations are important. If there are some weeds in your field such as Palmer amaranth and if it is possible to rogue them out or remove them before harvest by hand, the effort would be well worthwhile. If there are large populations of weeds, hand pulling would be impossible.

Another consideration would be to combine weedy fields last and even to cut around a weedy spot in the field and save it until last to minimize spreading the seed.