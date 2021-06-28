PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: 100-year corn yield data from the historic Knorr-Holden Plot

The commitment of generations of dedicated soil scientists in maintaining and managing the historic Knorr-Holden Plot near Scottsbluff for more than a century came to fruition in a recently published manuscript in Agronomy Journal.

The lead author of the manuscript, Bijesh Maharjan, is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Department of Agronomy and Horticulture and currently manages the Knorr-Holden Plot. He is the soil and nutrient management specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff.

The history of the Knorr-Holden Plot goes back to early settlement in the Nebraska Panhandle. It is told in some detail in a 2010 booklet published on the centennial of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center:

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation brought large-scale irrigation to western Nebraska and southeastern Wyoming by constructing the North Platte Project – one of the early projects undertaken under the 1092 Reclamation Act. To learn about irrigated agriculture, in 1910 the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with the Nebraska Experiment Station, created the Scottsbluff Experiment Substation on 160 acres of unclaimed land 6 miles east of Mitchell.