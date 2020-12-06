PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: 2020 pea variety trial results available online

Several varieties popular in 2020 will not be available in Nebraska, including Salamanca from Valesco Genetics, AAC Early Star from Meridian Seeds, and Durwood from Pulse USA. However, comparable or better-performing varieties will be available in Nebraska, such as Chrome, AAC Carver, AAC Profit, DS-Admiral, SW Midas, and Spider. The latter three have yields that are moderate but steady from year to year and have been grown in Nebraska fields for seven to eight years. The Nebraska Crop Improvement Seed Book (URL) has complete list and contact information for certified seed dealers.

Pea and lentil checkoff:

The Nebraska Legislature approved a bill in July creating a checkoff program for Nebraska dry pea and lentil growers. As reported by Unicameral Update, the Nebraska Legislature’s official news source, LB803, introduced by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes, creates the five-member Dry Pea and Lentil Commission, which may establish policies and programs related to the discovery, promotion and development of markets and industries for the utilization of dry peas, lentils, chickpeas or garbanzo beans, faba beans or lupins grown in Nebraska. It also may adopt an education and publicity program, make grants and enter into research contracts.