PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: 2021 pea variety trial results

The spring field pea varieties were provided by four commercial seed companies: Meridian Seeds (five), Pulse USA (five), ProGene Plant Research (seven), Valesco Genetics (eight) and North Dakota State University (two). All the pea varieties are human food-grade quality, not forage type. All were yellow field peas except for six varieties of green peas.

Yield, protein levels and other data:

Planting was completed within the normal planting range in early spring except for Box Butte County, which was planted three weeks later (April 29) due to rain and wet conditions. The weather conditions affected yield and other results in Box Butte County. Yields were lower than average at all three locations, but better than 2020. Perkins County had the highest average yield and Box Butte County the lowest, primarily due to late planting. Seed protein was higher than average compared to past few years in all locations. All other traits (flowering, plant height, test weight, seed weight) were average compared to past years.