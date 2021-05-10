PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Did You Know? Additional Gram-positive bacterial diseases in Nebraska crop production

Over the last few months, I have been relating the stories of a group of plant pathogenic bacteria known as “Gram positive,” which refers to the reaction of bacterial cell walls to microscopic dyes that divides bacteria into two primary groups, negative and positive. This was originally developed by Danish bacteriologist Hans C. Gram.

Curiously, Nebraska appears to be the original home for a number of these pathogens that have historically been extremely important to certain major crops grown here. This is a strange phenomenon because the majority of plant pathogenic bacteria are Gram-negative.

The pathogens causing bacterial wilt in dry beans, Curtobacterium flaccumfaciens pv. flaccumaciens (Cff), and Goss’ wilt and leaf blight in corn, Clavibacter michiganensis subsp. nebraskensis (Cmn), are two examples as members of this group of bacterial pathogens, and are probably more familiar due to recent epidemics in Nebraska. However, did you know that two additional diseases caused by Gram-positive bacterial pathogens have been observed in Nebraska that are likely lesser known – bacterial wilt of alfalfa and bacterial mosaic of wheat. This article will focus on these two pathogens and relate them to the other two dry bean and corn pathogens.

BACTERIAL WILT OF ALFALFA