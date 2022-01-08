PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES:: Nebraska dry edible bean trial results on CropWatch website

SCOTTSBLUFF — Results of the 2021 variety trials for dry edible beans conducted by the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center have been posted on the Nebraska Extension CropWatch website.

The direct link for variety trial results for dry beans (as well as other crops such as field pea, millet, sunflowers and oats) is http://cropwatch.unl.edu/varietytest/othercrops. Or, navigate to the Other Crops Variety Trials page from the main CropWatch page (http://cropwatch.unl.edu ) by clicking on these links: management > variety testing > other crops.

Results for the most recent three years are listed on that page. In addition, older variety trial results are archived on a separate page which is linked to the current variety-trial page.