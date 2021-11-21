PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Smart eating during the holidays

Healthy eating is important throughout the year, but the holidays create unique challenges. The holidays can be notorious for rich foods and overeating. But with a commitment to stick to nutrition goals, New Year’s resolutions can focus on something other than weight loss.

Here are a few sensible tips for maintaining healthy practices through the holiday season.

-Plan meals using MyPlate guidelines from USDA. Fill half the plate with colorful vegetables and fruits, one-fourth with protein, and one-fourth with grain. Choose whole grain whenever possible. Add low fat dairy options.

-When preparing meals, choose healthy cooking methods. Plan to cook foods in healthy ways -- roast, steam, broil, grill, or bake. Limit added sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.

-At meals, manage portion sizes. Use a small plate and scan buffet lines to make sensible selections before filling the plate.

-As you eat, be mindful. Eat slowly to enjoy your food and be aware of hunger and fullness cues. It takes about 20 minutes for the brain to send signals of fullness. Use this time to connect with family at mealtimes.