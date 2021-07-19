PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Spending the summer helping strengthen communities

Jacy Hafer, a Dunning native, is a junior at UNL majoring in ag leadership with a minor in ag entrepreneurship and psychology. After graduation, Hafer plans to work in rural development or in HR for an ag company.

She is working with Kerri Rempp, director at Discover Northwest Nebraska, to create an app providing information for visitors. The app is intended to be a one-stop source of information about restaurants, hotels and other places to stay, tourism attractions such as state parks, and trails. Hafer has been busy entering data. “It’s a lengthy process, but we hope to have all the data in and up for test trials by the end of the summer,” she said.

She’s also helping Chadron Public Schools’ Cardinal Facilities Fund by creating advertisements and slides to recognize donors who have helped CPS make updates and maintenance to their buildings. And along with Jemison and Schulz, she is working on a handbook for psychological and behavioral health unit for ESU 13.

Hanna Jemison, a student at Central Community College in Columbus, was placed at Chadron because of her interest in mental health issues and is taking the lead on projects related to mental health. A psychology major, Jemison plans to become a mental health provider of some kind. “I come from a rural community and there’s a huge lack of providers so that is really important to me.”