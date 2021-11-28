PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Suggestions for planning for rising fertilizer prices and bull markets

Rising fertilizer and input prices are the hot topic of conversation in rural coffee shops across the corn belt. However, there seems to be little banter about how to make crop-input purchase decisions heading into 2022. So what should savvy farmers be discussing, in addition to rising costs, to make the best purchase decision?

A large piece missing from the discussion is an individual’s personal financial scenario. Your financial standing might be different than your neighbor’s. You both face the same costs, but his financial picture may allow him to react differently than you can. Maybe he has enough cash on hand to purchase inputs at these higher costs without changing his production strategy. On the other hand, he might be looking for ways to improve his cash flow by changing production practices, selling assets, getting a larger operating note, or getting an in-town job to make ends meet.

Make the right financial decisions for YOUR operation. Your decisions heading into 2022 may look very different than your neighbor’s. Your goal is to financially survive 2022; it doesn’t matter how you accomplish this goal.