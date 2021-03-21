PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Water Law 101: Part 2, other water rights

The Public trust doctrine, based in Roman law, holds that certain resources belong to all the people and are therefore held in trust by the state for future generations. Since the 1970s, court rulings have expanded the concept of public trust to protect not only the traditional uses of navigation, commerce, and fishing, but also ecological preservation, open space maintenance, and scenic and wildlife habitat preservation. Public-trust uses must be considered and balanced when the rights to divert water away from navigable bodies of water are to be considered.

Therefore, in issuing or reconsidering any rights to appropriate or divert water, the state must balance public trust needs with the needs for other beneficial uses of water.

In the case of the National Audubon Society vs. Superior Court, (also known as Mono Lake case, California - Prior Appropriation vs. Public Trust Doctrine), the Court ruled that Mono Lake was subject to public trust doctrine and that the state could take back the City of Los Angeles’ 1940 appropriations if exercising the appropriations would harm the public trust. The City of Los Angeles had to give back 63 percent of its prior appropriation. So, water appropriations are revocable. Whenever the state determines that water diversions hurt the public trust, the state can revoke (or modify) and halt (or limit) the appropriations, and the appropriator is just out of luck.