PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Water Law 101: Part 5, more groundwater — wells

Sporhase vs. Nebraska Ex Rel. Douglas, a case from the U.S. Supreme Court that originated in Nebraska affects Nebraska and all other states. Sporhase, who owned adjoining land in both Nebraska and Colorado, was denied a well permit in Colorado. He drilled a well in Nebraska and pumped water across the border to Colorado to irrigate his crops. Nebraska had a statute that required a permit to export ground water into another state. In order to get the permit, there had to be “reciprocity” between the states. Colorado did not have reciprocity and did not allow its groundwater to be exported to another state. The issue was whether groundwater was subject to the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. constitution, which authorizes Congress to regulate the movement of goods across state lines (“interstate commerce”). The court ruled that ground water was an article of commerce, regardless of whether groundwater could be marketed in Nebraska or not. (The right to use groundwater now is marketed, following the passage of Legislative Bill 962 in 2004, which put an end to expansion of groundwater use in many parts of the state.)