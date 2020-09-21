Pasture and range condition increases

Corn
According to the Sept. 14, USDA Crop Progress report 94% of Nebraska grown corn has reached the dent stage and is moving along to maturity. The USDA reports this years corn crop to be 15% ahead of 2019 crop progress data. As of Sept. 14, 48% of corn has reached maturity, 32% further along than 2019 data. As of Sept. 14, the USDA reports 4% of this years corn crop to be harvested, 4% further along than 2019 data and 3% ahead of the four year average. The majority of corn remains in good condition with 42% in good condition, 22% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 12% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
The USDA reports 61% of soybeans to have dropping leaves, 43% further along than 2019 crop report data and 25% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA, 47% of Nebraska grown soybeans are in good condition, 21% in fair condition, 17% in excellent condition, 10% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
As of Sept. 14, the USDA reports 84% of sorghum to have reached the coloring stage, 7% further along than 2019 crop report data and 3% behind the four year average. The USDA reports 26% of sorghum to have reached maturity, 21% ahead of last year and 9% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA 1% of sorghum has been harvested, 1% above 2019 and four year average harvest data. As of Sept. 14, the USDA reports 43% of sorghum to be in good condition, 28% in excellent condition, 19% in fair condition, 6% in poor condition and 4% in very poor condition.
Dry Edible Beans
According to the USDA 63% of dry edible beans are in good condition, 21% in excellent condition, 10% in fair condition, 4% in poor condition and 2%$ in very poor condition. The USDA reports 75% of dry edible beans to have reached the dropping leaf stage, ahead of last years data by 52%. As of Sept. 14, the USDA indicates 26% of beans across the state to be harvested, 8% further along than 2019 data.
Winter Wheat
The USDA reports 9% of winter wheat to be planted, 6% behind 2019 data and 7% behind the four year average.
Pasture and Range
As of Sept. 14, the USDA reports 39% of pasture and range land to be in good condition, 27% in fair condition, 18% in poor condition,14% in very poor condition and 2% in excellent condition. In comparison to last weeks USDA crop report, range and pasture condition has improved with a 17% increase in good condition categorization.
Topsoil Moisture
According to the USDA, 49% of topsoil has adequate moisture values, 31% short moisture values, 14% very short moisture values and 6% of topsoil with a surplus of moisture. In comparison to last weeks topsoil moisture values, the USDA indicates a increase in moisture levels with a 23% increase in adequate moisture level categorization.
Subsoil Moisture
The USDA reports 43% of subsoil moisture to have adequate moisture levels, 33% with short moisture levels, 20 % with very short moisture levels and 4% with a moisture surplus. The USDA indicates a 11% increase in the categorization of adequate moisture levels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!