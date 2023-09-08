MITCHELL —The Pathfinder Irrigation District will begin shutting down the Interstate Canal system starting on Sept. 15.
Irrigation deliveries will terminate as water levels in the canal drop. The Supply Canal, High Line Canal and Low Line Canal will be shut down on Sept. 18. irrigation deliveries will terminate as water levels drop in these canals. Water users should schedule their final irrigation accordingly and contact their ditchrider as the shutdown proceeds to know when deliveries to their farm will terminate.
The District would like to thank its irrigators for their cooperation and making another waterseason a success.