Pathfinder Irrigation District announces water outlook for upcoming season

MITCHELL — The Pathfinder Irrigation District would like to inform the district’s users of the 2022 irrigation season’s forecasted water supply. The numbers used in this forecast are based on the information the district received from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The Bureau of Reclamation is currently projecting a less than full water supply for 2022; an updated runoff forecast from the Bureau of Reclamation is expected on May 1.

As of April 6, the Bureau of Reclamation is forecasting 885,937-acre-feet of water. What this translates into for the district’s users is a water supply of 1.50 acre-feet per acre. This is a similar supply to what the district started with last year. It is important to note that how the snow melts and how much moisture the watersheds get will determine if this supply number goes up or down.

Pathfinder Irrigation District’s board of directors will decide at the May 3 meeting if the district will be having a early water run. The district will continue to monitor the projected water supply and provide updates as new information is received. Irrigators are encouraged to work with the district to manage and conserve as much water as possible.

Information concerning water operations can also be found on the district’s website at www.pathfinderirrigation.com. The district also provides information through text messaging. If you would like your number added please contact the Mitchell office, 308-623-1022.