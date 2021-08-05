Payton Flower named 2021-22 Nebraska Wheat Ambassador

A lifelong involvement and passion for agriculture that started in the Panhandle led a recent Scottsbluff High School graduate to pursue an opportunity to serve as a wheat ambassador.
Payton Flower of Scottsbluff was one of two students selected for the 2021-22 Wheat Ambassador Program. The Nebraska Wheat Board announced the selection of Flower and Samantha Oborny of Garland to the program Tuesday.
The program seeks to enhance student leadership, identify career goals and gain insight into the state’s wheat industry, according to a press release.
Flower is currently in her fourth year at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she is studying agricultural economics.
“I look forward to getting first-hand experience with the wheat board’s efforts in the marketing, education and promotion of wheat,” Flower said.
Her professional pursuits are to advocate for the agriculture industry while educating and meeting the changing demands of consumers either through agricultural policy or agricultural law.
Flower said her interest in agriculture started from her involvement in 4-H and FFA showing cattle, sheep and pigs.
“These experiences helped me realize the importance of the industry and its professionals in feeding the world, which led me to pursue a degree in agricultural economics from UNL,” she said. “I have been very fortunate to be involved in the industry from a young age and can’t emphasize enough the role it has had in making me the person I am today.”
Since agriculture has played a prominent role in her life, Flower decided to pursue an opportunity to become a wheat ambassador.
“I pursued the opportunity to be a wheat ambassador in order to learn more about a segment of the industry and to directly inform consumers while promoting a key commodity in U.S. agriculture,” she said.
During her engagement in the program, Flower looks forward to establishing connections, gaining experiences and knowledge about the wheat industry.
She is the daughter of Steve and Rhonda Flower and a 2018 graduate from Scottsbluff High School.
Oborny is a sophmore at UNL and is studying agribusiness with a marketing option. She is excited to learn more about the wheat industry and promote the crop.
Sarah Ahrens, the ag promotion coordinator for the Nebraska Wheat Board expressed excitement to collaborate with ambassadors again as another year of the program begins.
“We had great success with my first two ambassadors, and I am excited to build the program and work with Payton and Samantha this upcoming year,” Ahrens said. “With in-person events opening back up, I expect that the ambassadors will be busy promoting and educating about the wheat industry throughout Nebraska.”
The ambassador program coincides with the academic year, running from August through May. During the year, the ambassadors will be immersed in the wheat industry, expanding their knowledge of wheat – one of the state’s top three crops. Once the program ends, ambassadors will submit records of completion of all requirements before being awarded a $1,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year.