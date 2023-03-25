The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff welcomed Chabella Guzman as its new communications specialist. She will be responsible for news media, social media, web content, video content, meeting technology and other communications roles related to the Panhandle Center and Extension in western Nebraska.

She was appointed by John Westra, director of the Panhandle Center, and took over responsibilities on March 13.

Guzman has been part of the media in the Panhandle since 2003. She worked at the Star-Herald newspaper as a news clerk and reporter, owned a weekly newspaper The Index based in Mitchell, and was farm director at KNEB Radio.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Nebraska Extension specialist, staff, administration and the public. Agriculture is important to all of us, and I want to share all the great work going on right here in our backyard at the extension,” she said in a press release

Guzman grew up in Mitchell on a small acreage, attended Scottsbluff High School, and graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. She lived in Alaska, California, Kansas and Missouri before returning in 2001 to be closer to family.