Principles for Attracting and Retaining Quality Ag Employees Webinar – A Panel Discussion

LINCOLN — Thursday, Dec. 16 6-8 p.m. MST via online Zoom webinar.
There is no cost to attend, but those who wish to participate will need to register by Dec. 15. Participants will need internet access to view the webinar.
Help-wanted signs are everywhere. Hiring is so difficult that many are calling this the “Great Resignation.” Agricultural businesses in Nebraska are not exempt from this challenge; competition for available workers comes from area industries, and the labor market is tight.
Nebraska Extension will sponsor a free webinar Dec. 16 addressing this topic. Dr. Bob Milligan, senior consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and professor emeritus from Cornell University, will discuss principles to make owners and managers of agricultural operations more effective in employee leadership. Milligan argues that perhaps the only solution to this challenge lies in the phrase: “If you want to have good employees, be a good employer.”
Topics that will be briefly discussed to assist in meeting this challenge include:
- Identifying the future direction of the operation and its workforce needs
- Developing position descriptions, performance expectations, and accountability
- Learning effective recruitment, interviewing, and hiring procedures
- Identifying employee training and development needs
- Delivering large quantities of high-quality feedback
Milligan’s presentation will be followed by a panel discussion of owners and managers of farm and ranch operations who are applying these principles with their employees. Panel members, all past participants of Leading Farm and Ranch Employee seminars, will share what they have learned in their leadership roles and areas where they are continually striving to make improvement. Panel members include: Logan Pribbeno – Wine Glass Ranch at Imperial, NE, Robert Brosius – Maddux Ranch at Wauneta, NE, and Owen Williams – Double 8 Ranch at Elk Mountain, WY.
To register for the webinar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.
A Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Virtual Seminar series will follow this panel discussion in January (Jan. 18, 20, 25 and 27). This series is designed for agricultural employers to learn and apply techniques and leadership practices that will help them be effective as they interact with the people in their operations.
The virtual seminar series taught by Dr. Bob Milligan will be delivered via Zoom from 12:30-2 p.m. CST (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. MST). Participants will need internet access and are encouraged to use a computer with a camera and a microphone to participate. Participants in the virtual seminar series should plan to attend each of the four sessions. Opportunities to share with other owners/supervisors will be provided via Zoom rooms.
The cost for the four-day virtual seminar series is $50 per person. Participation is limited to 50 people. Please register online at https://go.unl.edu/leading_employees by Jan. 11 to ensure that seminar materials have time to arrive prior to the beginning of the course.
For more information about the virtual seminar series, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.
“The Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Seminar Series material is supported in-part by the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program.”