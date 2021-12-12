Principles for Attracting and Retaining Quality Ag Employees Webinar – A Panel Discussion

- Learning effective recruitment, interviewing, and hiring procedures

- Identifying employee training and development needs

- Delivering large quantities of high-quality feedback

Milligan’s presentation will be followed by a panel discussion of owners and managers of farm and ranch operations who are applying these principles with their employees. Panel members, all past participants of Leading Farm and Ranch Employee seminars, will share what they have learned in their leadership roles and areas where they are continually striving to make improvement. Panel members include: Logan Pribbeno – Wine Glass Ranch at Imperial, NE, Robert Brosius – Maddux Ranch at Wauneta, NE, and Owen Williams – Double 8 Ranch at Elk Mountain, WY.

To register for the webinar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.

A Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Virtual Seminar series will follow this panel discussion in January (Jan. 18, 20, 25 and 27). This series is designed for agricultural employers to learn and apply techniques and leadership practices that will help them be effective as they interact with the people in their operations.