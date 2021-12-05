Principles for attracting and retaining quality ag employees webinar slated for Dec. 16

Milligan’s presentation will be followed by a panel discussion of owners and managers of farm and ranch operations who are applying these principles with their employees. Panel members, all past participants of Leading Farm and Ranch Employee seminars, will share what they have learned in their leadership roles and areas where they are continually striving to make improvement. Panel members include:

Logan Pribbeno – Wine Glass Ranch at Imperial, Neb.

Robert Brosius – Maddux Ranch at Wauneta, Neb.

Owen Williams – Double 8 Ranch at Elk Mountain, Wyo.

The webinar will be delivered via Zoom from 7-9 p.m. CST (6-8 p.m. MST). There is no cost to attend, but those who wish to participate will need to register by Dec. 15. Participants will need internet access to view the webinar.

To register for the webinar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.