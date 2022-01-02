Private pesticide training schedule for 2022, several changes in permitting process

SCOTTSBLUFF — The 2022 private pesticide applicator training dates, times, and locations have been set, with sessions beginning in early January and continuing through early April at sites throughout the Nebraska Panhandle and Sandhills.
Notification letters will be sent out by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to applicators whose license will expire in 2022. The cost of the training is $50, payable the day of the training.
Private pesticide licenses also can be obtained by completing an online course. Pesticide applicators can purchase access to the online course after Jan. 1 via a link that will be posted at https://pested.unl.edu. Cost of the course is $50. Call 402-472-1632 with any questions about this training.
There will be changes in the process year, both for first-time license applicants and those applying for recertification.
First, applicators’ new licenses will be tan in color and have the words “General Agriculture” and the code 00 printed on them.
Second, applicators who use soil fumigants must pass the commercial Soil Fumigation (category 01A) exam to receive this certification.
Also, applicators who use non-soil, structural, or rodent burrow fumigants will be required to pass the commercial Non-Soil / Structural Fumigation (category 11) exam to receive this certification. These additional categories are not required for applicators who use rodent burrow baits or smoke cartridges. Training manuals are available for purchase on the https://pested.unl.edu/ website or call 402-472-1632 for more information. Applicators who want to add these categories to their license are encouraged to purchase the study manuals as soon as possible and review the literature prior to taking the exam(s).
Third, applicators attending any training session will need to provide proof of identification at the training site, such as a driver’s license.
Fourth, physical copies of the extension publication EC130, “The Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska,” will no longer be provided at the trainings. However, every trainee will be provided with access to a digital copy of EC130. Copies of the 2022 guide may be ordered at https://marketplace.unl.edu/pested/commercial-noncommercial-study-materials.
Locations and dates for 2022 private pesticide training sessions:
- Mullen, Jan. 4: 1 p.m., Hooker County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267).
- Thedford, Jan. 5: 1 p.m., Thomas County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267).
- Hyannis, Jan. 11: 1 p.m., Grant County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267).
- Sidney, Jan. 20: 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Cheyenne County Community Center (call 308-254-4455)
- Brewster, Jan. 25: 1 p.m., Blaine County Courthouse (call 308-645-2267).
- Chappell, Jan. 25: 1 p.m., Lion’s Den (call 308-874-2705).
- Scottsbluff, Jan. 27: 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension (call 308-632-1480) (test only from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. for categories 01A and 11 Fumigation)
- Alliance, Feb. 1: 1 p.m., Knight Museum (call 308-762-5616)
- Kimball, Feb. 3: 1 p.m., 4-H Building (call 308-235-3122)
- Chadron, Feb. 8: 1 p.m., Dawes County 4-H Building, Fairgrounds (call 308-432-3373)
- Harrisburg, Feb. 9: 1 p.m., Banner County Courthouse (call 308-235-3122)
- Bridgeport, Feb. 10: 1 p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center (call 308-262-1022)
- Mirage Flats, Feb. 15: 1 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Center (call 308-327-2312)
- Scottsbluff, Feb. 22: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, private applicator test only, Categories 01A and 11 Fumigation (call 308-632-1480)
- Scottsbluff, Feb. 24: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, private applicator test only, Categories 01A and 11 Fumigation (call 308-632-1480)
- Crawford, March 1: 1 p.m., Community Center (call 308-432-3373)
- Oshkosh, March 3: 1 p.m., Wesleyan Church (call 308-772-3311)
- Alliance, March 16: 1 p.m., Knight Museum (call 308-762-5616)
- Scottsbluff, March 24: 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center (call 308-632-1480)
- Rushville, March 29: 1 p.m., Sheridan County Extension Office (call 308-327-2312)
- Scottsbluff, April 5: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, private applicator test only, Categories 01A and 11 Fumigation (call 308-632-1480)
- Harrison, April 7: 1 p.m., Fire Hall (call 308-668-2428 or 308-432-3373)
CONTACT: Gary Stone, Extension Educator, 308-632-1480, gstone2@unl.edu, or Dave Ostdiek, communication specialist, 308-631-1859 (cell), dostdiek4@unl.edu