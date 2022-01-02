Private pesticide training schedule for 2022, several changes in permitting process

SCOTTSBLUFF — The 2022 private pesticide applicator training dates, times, and locations have been set, with sessions beginning in early January and continuing through early April at sites throughout the Nebraska Panhandle and Sandhills.

Notification letters will be sent out by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to applicators whose license will expire in 2022. The cost of the training is $50, payable the day of the training.

Private pesticide licenses also can be obtained by completing an online course. Pesticide applicators can purchase access to the online course after Jan. 1 via a link that will be posted at https://pested.unl.edu. Cost of the course is $50. Call 402-472-1632 with any questions about this training.

There will be changes in the process year, both for first-time license applicants and those applying for recertification.

First, applicators’ new licenses will be tan in color and have the words “General Agriculture” and the code 00 printed on them.

Second, applicators who use soil fumigants must pass the commercial Soil Fumigation (category 01A) exam to receive this certification.