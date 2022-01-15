Producer protocol backs beef wholesomeness

“I want (the consumer) to know that it didn’t take the government for us to change our ways. We thought of this before government regulation was mandated or legislated. Producers, feedlot or cow calf ranchers like myself and packers all agree. For generations, we know how these cattle react, we know what stress looks like on cattle, we decided to put it on our own shoulders to make sure we were ahead of the game before it happened. And that’s what I really want to get across, we care that much that we regulated ourselves. We all agreed upon and united together to let that happen. That’s what it’s all about really, knowing that we want to have a safe, secure food supply for our citizens and for the world. That’s what it means to me. And I hope people understand that that’s how much we care about our product and care about a safe, secure product of protein to the people.” Schuler said.