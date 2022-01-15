Producer protocol backs beef wholesomeness

Consumers can feel confident that the beef on their tables is coming from livestock production practices that effectively impact the safety, wholesomeness and quality of beef animals and subsequent beef products. Over 80% of Nebraska’s beef producers, including beef transporters, are certified through the national BQA program.
Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that allows the beef community a voluntary certification opportunity that will convey to the consumer their beef supply is safe, wholesome and healthy. Effectively growing livestock requires commitment and hard work as well as thoughtful and responsible management.
The BQA program provides systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers on best practice cattle management techniques coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to ensure cattle and the environment are cared for within a standard set of guidelines set across the beef industry.
“We have a symbiotic relationship with the cattle, uncomplicated and low stress, working together with the cattle. Not work the cows, work with the cows,” David Schuler of Schuler Red Angus said. Schuler Red Angus, located south of Bayard, has maintained a BQA certification since 2010.
The BQA program initially began its development during the late 70’s and early 80’s as an effort to ensure that violative chemical residues were not present in marketing beef. Bluntly stated, beef production at that time drove the beef industry to act on the realization that consistent changes could be made early and throughout the beef production process that would lead to a more positive outcome of the final product. The industry as a whole would gradually come together and work toward establishing standards to guide the best raised and handled steak, roast, and ground beef product for the people. By 1987 the national BQA program was officially initiated to provide cattle producers with science based management practices that influence the safety, wholesomeness and quality of beef and beef products.
Nebraska beef producers have been certified in the BQA program and have worked to establish its initial acceptance. “We have been certified since (BQAs) inception,” Lane Darnall of Darnall Feedlot recalled. Darnall Feedlot, located in Banner County, has actively maintained a BQA certification and also a BQAT certification. Darnall saw the implementation of the BQA program as a means to show the consumer that everything they do, they do with an end goal for quality assurance towards the final beef product while properly caring for the animals involved.
The Beef Checkoff funded BQA program’s mission is to maximize consumer confidence in, and acceptance of, beef by focusing the producer’s attention to daily production practices that ultimately affect the quality of the consumer’s beef products. The program is constantly evolving to incorporate new science while continuing to assure that all animal care is carried out with the end goal to provide the best quality product to the consumer.
Further, in 2006, BQA branched out to include Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT), an extension of BQA, BQAT is directed toward those who transport cattle privately or commercially. This program teaches proper methods for hauling cattle including biosecurity, fitness for transport, trip planning and loading, and emergency management.
The BQAT certification is becoming a mandatory requirement to haul cattle to many of the largest packing plants in the country. Tyson is currently requiring 100% of the cattle they purchase to come from a BQA certified feedyard and Cargill is at 90%. Both of these larger contributing beef packers also require 100% of drivers hauling cattle to their plants to be BQAT certified.
What does this mean for the beef producer that is the rancher, feedlot manager and beef transporter?
The producer or transport person will voluntarily pay a fee, attend an in-person training session or complete an on-line training module and maintain the certification by re-testing every three years. Training modules are geared toward establishing a consistent method for raising and transporting cattle. For many producers the BQA certification process aligns with common and familiar practices.
“We found out ways to make an uncomplicated, low stress environment for our cows,” Schuler recalls from a time when the ranch was short workers in the earlier 1990’s. “It created a symbiotic relationship with the cattle to be low stress, it just seems like you always have a relationship with those cattle when you work with them.” Schuler explained that on a ranch, calm and consistent work with the cattle leads to a low stress environment for the cattle and the workers allowing the two groups to work as a team to accomplish routine sorting and vaccinations.
The BQA certified production or transport operation will be subject to BQA assessment at a time during normal operating conditions. During the assessment, the producer is held accountable for every aspect of each individual animal in their care. The assessment, known to producers as an audit is conducted by a third party for authentication. A BQA audit consists of two main components, review of documents as well as protocol and on-site observations. Water, feed, salt and minerals analysis, documentation of all medications given and veterinary relationship, observation of handling and care, facilities maintained, record keeping and herd health plan, employee training documentation, emergency action plan and biosecurity are the simplified explanation for the very arduous process.
“(Darnall Feedlot) has had a third party audit. It was not done through the BQA and it was done to assure that the animals we raised were in Nebraska and to verify that everything we said about those animals was correct,” Darnall explained.
Currently the BQA program influences 85% of U.S. cattle today, helping to ensure that beef producers and transporters are taking the best possible care of cattle. Within the U.S., over 200,000 beef producers hold the honor of being BQA certified. Nebraska is ranked fourth among states in total cattle numbers, producing 1.5 million cows, and is included in the states accumulating 85% BQA certification of beef producers in 2021.
Nebraska BQA coordinator based out of Scottsbluff’s University of Nebraska Research and Extension Center is Jesse Fulton. He actively supports Nebraska’s BQA motto, ‘the right way is the only way’.
“I think it is important for cattle producers to adopt and implement BQA principles, guidelines and best management practices into their operation because not only is it the right thing to do but producers can use their participation in the program to tell their story about how cattle are cared for and managed on their operation,” Fulton said.
What does BQA mean to the consumer purchasing beef?
“I want the consumer to know that the (cattle industry is) raising the highest quality red meat product in the world in the safest environment for the animals that we are raising,” Darnall said.
In order to appropriate and exceed consumer expectations, the beef industry must have two things, product integrity and a high-quality product that meets the eating satisfaction of the consumer. Past Beef Checkoff-funded consumer market research has shown that 58% of consumers make purchasing decisions based on animal welfare practices or show concern for how cattle are raised. Only a small percentage of consumers claim to be knowledgeable on how cattle are raised for food and 33% of consumers are concerned about animal welfare.
“Through BQA programs, producers recognize the economic value of committing to quality beef production at every level – not just at the feedlot or packing plant, but within every segment of the cattle industry, BQA is a process of figuring out what could go wrong, planning to avoid it – then validating and documenting what you have done. BQA is just a part of good business,” Dee Griffin, DVM Associate Professor and among the BQA pioneers said from the BQA website.
“Holding the BQA certification allows me to not be arbitrary in my explanation of how I raise my cattle.” Schuler explains. “It is the uniform way that we all are measured across the industry that we’ve decided is the respectful way to do it. (BQA) allows me to have that badge. If the consumer is able to know what that BQA certification means then I can share that, there is merit behind it and I can share that our product has value.”
BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase, and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry. It is assurance that the ground beef, steak or roast that we are putting on our table is from sources that care. Many of the same producers have been in the industry for decades producing beef that they feed their families with, the BQA program is allowing them a voluntary opportunity to assure other families that beef is in many ways a great product to put on the table.
“I want (the consumer) to know that it didn’t take the government for us to change our ways. We thought of this before government regulation was mandated or legislated. Producers, feedlot or cow calf ranchers like myself and packers all agree. For generations, we know how these cattle react, we know what stress looks like on cattle, we decided to put it on our own shoulders to make sure we were ahead of the game before it happened. And that’s what I really want to get across, we care that much that we regulated ourselves. We all agreed upon and united together to let that happen. That’s what it’s all about really, knowing that we want to have a safe, secure food supply for our citizens and for the world. That’s what it means to me. And I hope people understand that that’s how much we care about our product and care about a safe, secure product of protein to the people.” Schuler said.
The BQA program is a voluntary producer driven program that follows recommended national guidelines and research that have the true quality of beef in mind, safety and wholesomeness of the animal, USDA yield and quality grade beef to meet the ever changing demands of the beef industry.
“It doesn’t matter if you care or manage one head or one hundred thousand head of cattle, BQA certification is for you,” Fulton said.
For questions or to learn more about Nebraska BQA, visit: bqa.unl.edu or contact Jesse Fulton at the Nebraska Research and Extension Center.
