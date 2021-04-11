Progress slow in canal tunnel repairs

Area ag producers are still coping with the results of the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal breakout that turned their worlds upside down July 17, 2019. Even with the best of conditions, it could be the 2022 irrigation season before a sense of normalcy returns.
Two of the major hurdles are government restrictions and requirements, as well as securing millions of dollars in repairs.
“We did some temporary repairs in 2019 that allowed some producers to get some sort of a crop, but I tell you, it’s been a struggle,” Preston said during a recent visit. “And right now, we’re still working toward a final fix.”
That fix includes getting an adequate flow through the #1 Tunnel and #2 Tunnel on the interstate canal that feeds water to producers between the North Platte River diversion dam east of Guernsey, Wyo., and the base of Scotts Bluff National Monument, for a total of approximately 107,000 acres in the two states.
“Right now, we’re still working toward a final fix, but time tables are the issue. We need approvals from several government agencies, and let me tell you, that isn’t easy,” Preston explained.
Preston said the 2020 repairs included installing I-beam “ribs” to stabilize the walls in both tunnels. However, the ribs interfered with the smooth flow of water, which in turn reduced the amount of water reaching the fields by about 25 percent. Currently, attempts to correct that problem include the installation of thin sheets of metal between the ribs, providing a smoother path for the water. Until this modification, the water was hindered by the “ribs” standing out from the canal walls. This should increase the flow by 100 cfs (cubic feet per second), or from 1200 to 1300 cfs.
“That won’t fix the whole problem, but it sure will help,” Preston said. “That’s about an 8-10 percent increase in water. We hope to get it closer to 80-82 percent.”
Although both irrigation districts have applied to several agencies for financial assistance to bring the project back to at least near normal, it will still be late this summer before they get final decisions on the major grant awards. Total costs could run well into the hundreds of thousands,
“If we qualify, it will remove a big burden,” Preston said. “Final repairs could bring us back to about 1400-1500 cfs, but that wouldn’t be until 2022.
“All of our landowners are frustrated,” Preston added. “They have been really good and have done what they can to make it. If the grants are approved, everybody will be happy.”
Currently, water is expected to begin flowing in the canal, which runs on the south side of the North Platte River, about May 7-8. Water deliveries won’t start until mid-May.