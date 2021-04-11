Progress slow in canal tunnel repairs

Area ag producers are still coping with the results of the Gering/Fort Laramie Irrigation Canal breakout that turned their worlds upside down July 17, 2019. Even with the best of conditions, it could be the 2022 irrigation season before a sense of normalcy returns.

Two of the major hurdles are government restrictions and requirements, as well as securing millions of dollars in repairs.

“We did some temporary repairs in 2019 that allowed some producers to get some sort of a crop, but I tell you, it’s been a struggle,” Preston said during a recent visit. “And right now, we’re still working toward a final fix.”

That fix includes getting an adequate flow through the #1 Tunnel and #2 Tunnel on the interstate canal that feeds water to producers between the North Platte River diversion dam east of Guernsey, Wyo., and the base of Scotts Bluff National Monument, for a total of approximately 107,000 acres in the two states.

“Right now, we’re still working toward a final fix, but time tables are the issue. We need approvals from several government agencies, and let me tell you, that isn’t easy,” Preston explained.