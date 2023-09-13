Irrigation districts from across the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) have made efforts to join the district’s Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). A change in FEMA policy in April of this year allows the irrigation districts to join the plan despite not participating in the original planning process.

An HMP is a publicly guided document that identifies vulnerability to natural disasters such as flood, hail, drought, wildfire, winter storm, tornado/high windstorm, etc. The plan sets goals, establishes mitigation alternatives and prioritizes projects which may alleviate potential damage to property and provide protection when future disasters occur. HMPs are a requirement of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, administered by FEMA, and once a community, county, or district is part of an approved plan they become eligible for grants to assist with the implementation of a wide variety of projects listed in the plan.

A draft of the plan with the irrigation districts’ additions is currently available for public review until Sept. 22 on the project website: www.jeo.com/npnrd-hmp.

To provide comments, please contact Phil Luebbert at 402-474-8768 or by email at pluebbert@jeo.com.

Following the public review and comment, the plan will be sent to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review and approval.