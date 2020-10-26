Range and pasture condition rapidly declines across the state

Precipitation and drought proves to be a significant factor in range condition. According to the United States Drought Monitor, updated on Thursday, Oct. 23, 100% of all land types in the state are in some level of drought, with 11.3% of land in the state in an extreme and/or exceptional drought.

“The effects of drought are intensified at poorer range conditions. Rangeland in fair condition is often more severely affected by drought than rangeland in good to excellent condition,” according to the national drought mitigation center at University of Nebraska, “Range condition also influences the rate of recovery in forage production after drought.”

According to drought monitor resources, potential impacts of a D3- D4 drought condition include, Hay is scarce and expensive; producers are selling cattle early and culling; horses are abandoned, Pavement is cracking, Fish kills claim thousands of fish; drought-tolerant trees are dying, Water temperatures are high; Platte River is dry in sections; water recreation is limited, Groundwater use increases; new irrigation wells are drilled.

“Managers should use an integrated and coordinated approach to manage rangeland vegetation, water, and soils, in order to maintain healthy rangeland communities before and after droughts. The timeframes for improving resilience to the effects of drought fall into three categories: pre-drought, during drought, and post-drought,” USDA Climate Hub reports, “During Drought improve distribution of livestock, moving or removing herds as needed and utilizing portable water troughs to improve livestock distribution and reduce the impacts on vegetation, soils, and permanent water supplies.”