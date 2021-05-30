Range and Pasture Weed of the Week – Marestail (Horseweed)

Marestail (Conyza canadensis), also known as horseweed, is a native annual forb that has increased in abundance on range and pastures in the last several years. In the past, marestail was commonly found in low densities in disturbed or overgrazed areas.
Widely considered to be cyclical (increasing and decreasing annually based on precipitation), marestail has seemingly become more abundant in grasslands following the 2012 drought. This is likely a result of seeds remaining viable for two to three years and ample spring precipitation increasing seed germination, particularly in rangelands and pastures bordering large seed sources such as cultivated fields and CRP acres. The cyclical conditions controlling marestail abundance are not fully understood, although precipitation patterns and soil type appear to be key factors.
Characteristics
Marestail can grow to a height of 1 to 6.5 feet but is usually 1.5 to 3 feet tall. A taproot supports the single, unbranched stem that is often covered with stiff hairs. Leaves are crowded, but with only one leaf at each node attaching directly to the stem or with a short stalk. Blades are 1-4 inches long and rather narrow (1/16-3/8 inches), often hairy, undivided, and tapered at both ends with the broadest portion near the tip of the leaf. Leaf edges are smooth early but may become toothed later in maturity.
Marestail typically flowers in late summer with numerous small white to pinkish flowers, 1/8 inch to 1/4 inch across, branching from the stem in clusters. As an annual, marestail reproduces solely by seed, with larger plants each producing up to 230,000 seeds.
Although providing little to no forage value for cattle, sheep and goats have been reported to graze marestail. Marestail has been known to cause skin and mucosal irritation in humans and livestock, especially horses, and contains chemicals that can prevent germination and growth of several other plant species.
Management
Invasive plants are opportunistic, taking advantage disturbances such as drought or overgrazing. Proper grazing management is a long-term strategy to reduce invasive plants from establishing by focusing on moderate stocking rates, avoiding multiple grazing events on individual plants during the same growing season, and providing rest and full recovery to the plants prior to being grazed for a second time. Over stocking and long grazing periods during the growing season are two common causes of weed invasion. Proper grazing management builds grassland resilience and provides the best opportunity for desirable species to outcompete invasive plants.
Chemical and mechanical management can be effective, but these methods can have negative and counteractive consequences. New marestail infestations can often be controlled relatively easily with spring herbicide application. As infestations expand and mature, herbicide effectiveness decreases and quickly becomes uneconomical. Marestail has also developed herbicide resistance in some areas. Most importantly, herbicides used to control marestail can also negatively impact non-target, native vegetation including desirable species that compete with and decrease invasive plants. For this reason, spot spraying is the recommended application method on range and pastures.
Mechanical removal by pulling, mowing, or cultivating plants before or during the bud state prior to seed development may reduce seed production before invasions establish. However, these methods also become uneconomical quickly and again can negatively impact non-target species, including grasses.
The Nebraska Extension Circular EC 130, 2021 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska, which is available at your local Extension office, provides herbicide recommendations and cost estimates of chemicals known to control a variety of weeds. Recommendations listed for marestail prior to bolt include: 2, 4-D ester (4L; 32 oz/acre; $5.75/acre), Redeem® R&P (1-2pt/acre; $16-$32/acre), and Grazon P+D® (RESTRICTED USE; 2-3pt/acre; $9-$13.50/acre). Once marestail is between 2 and 6 inches tall, recommendations include Cimarron Plus® (0.125oz/acre; $1.75/acre), Overdrive® (4-8oz/acre; $13-$16.25/acre), and Telar® (1oz/acre; $23/acre). Other herbicide options include GrazeonNext® HL (1.5-2.1 pt/acre) or Chaparral™ (1.5-2.0 oz/acre).
Nebraska Extension conducted a study to assess herbicide control of marestail using 2,4-D LV4 (2 qt/acre; $11.25/acre), Banvel (2pt/acre; $11/acre), and Tordon (RESTRICTED USE; 1qt/acre; $13/acre) applied in spring (May) and summer (July). This study found, regardless of herbicide, May application controlled almost 70% of the marestail population, while July application only controlled 50% of the population. Banvel provided the greatest control (99%) when applied in the spring followed by spring applied Tordon (80%).
Herbicide application is often only effective for one growing season, making fall application useless unless the herbicide has soil residual or if targeting rosettes. Timing of weed growth and season of application are important factors when planning herbicide use. Including a non-ionic surfactant may improve control. Always read, understand, and follow label directions including selecting a product labeled for the site.