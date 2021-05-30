Range and Pasture Weed of the Week – Marestail (Horseweed)

Marestail (Conyza canadensis), also known as horseweed, is a native annual forb that has increased in abundance on range and pastures in the last several years. In the past, marestail was commonly found in low densities in disturbed or overgrazed areas.

Widely considered to be cyclical (increasing and decreasing annually based on precipitation), marestail has seemingly become more abundant in grasslands following the 2012 drought. This is likely a result of seeds remaining viable for two to three years and ample spring precipitation increasing seed germination, particularly in rangelands and pastures bordering large seed sources such as cultivated fields and CRP acres. The cyclical conditions controlling marestail abundance are not fully understood, although precipitation patterns and soil type appear to be key factors.

Characteristics

Marestail can grow to a height of 1 to 6.5 feet but is usually 1.5 to 3 feet tall. A taproot supports the single, unbranched stem that is often covered with stiff hairs. Leaves are crowded, but with only one leaf at each node attaching directly to the stem or with a short stalk. Blades are 1-4 inches long and rather narrow (1/16-3/8 inches), often hairy, undivided, and tapered at both ends with the broadest portion near the tip of the leaf. Leaf edges are smooth early but may become toothed later in maturity.