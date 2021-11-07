Rapid City set to host the Range Beef Cow Symposium Nov. 16 & 17

The 27th Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) will be held in person in Rapid City Nov. 16 and 17. The RBCS will feature a wide range of topics, demonstrations, practical applications and a variety of vendors. The beef cow symposium has been held every other year since 1969 among the four cooperating states, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and the hosting state for this year, South Dakota.
“The RBCS is a great place not only to hear the latest updates on topics of interest to the beef industry but also to network with producers, industry leaders and the vendors who make it happen,” said Karla Wilke, Cow-calf and Stocker Management Specialist at the Nebraska Research and Extension Center.
Wilke will be presenting her topic on November 16, “Adding yearlings to the cow-calf enterprise for drought mitigation or income diversification.”
The topic will cover economic benefits of incorporating yearlings into a cow-calf operation in situations ranchers may find themselves in today. “Cow depreciation is the second largest expense for a cowherd after feed costs. Diversifying the operation with yearling cattle allows producers to liquidate cattle that were going to be sold in the fall sooner if necessary, without liquidating cows from the core herd to save grass resources,” Wilke said.
Mitch Stephenson who is also from the Nebraska Research and Extension Center will be co-presenting a topic November 16 on “Use of GPS technology to understand livestock behavior.” Stephenson will be offering information on the use of GPS tracking to better understand and facilitate grassland management. The intent of GPS tracking is to aid daily ranch management decisions with livestock grazing distribution or uniform grazing, stocking rate, type of livestock and timing of grazing. “GPS tracking of cattle grazing may become an important tool for monitoring grazing at the producer level,” Jamie Brennan at South Dakota State University co-author with Stephenson said.
“This year the symposium will feature talks on market outlook, factors affecting the market, research updates on animal health, tips for bull buying, income diversification, the latest in technology and more,” Wilke said.
The symposium will include a bull-pen session the afternoon of November 16 where topics presented that day can be discussed in detail with the presenters and breakout sessions for demonstrations and hands-on topics. There will also be a wide range of vendors on site to discuss animal health products, feed, equipment, genetics, finances, products and more.
The agenda and registration information are listed at - https://beef.unl.edu/range-beef-cow-symposium.
Questions can be directed to julie.walker@sdstate.edu or kennethe.olsen@sdstate.edu