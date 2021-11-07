Rapid City set to host the Range Beef Cow Symposium Nov. 16 & 17

The 27th Range Beef Cow Symposium (RBCS) will be held in person in Rapid City Nov. 16 and 17. The RBCS will feature a wide range of topics, demonstrations, practical applications and a variety of vendors. The beef cow symposium has been held every other year since 1969 among the four cooperating states, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and the hosting state for this year, South Dakota.

“The RBCS is a great place not only to hear the latest updates on topics of interest to the beef industry but also to network with producers, industry leaders and the vendors who make it happen,” said Karla Wilke, Cow-calf and Stocker Management Specialist at the Nebraska Research and Extension Center.

Wilke will be presenting her topic on November 16, “Adding yearlings to the cow-calf enterprise for drought mitigation or income diversification.”

The topic will cover economic benefits of incorporating yearlings into a cow-calf operation in situations ranchers may find themselves in today. “Cow depreciation is the second largest expense for a cowherd after feed costs. Diversifying the operation with yearling cattle allows producers to liquidate cattle that were going to be sold in the fall sooner if necessary, without liquidating cows from the core herd to save grass resources,” Wilke said.