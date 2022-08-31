Reclamation announces lowering of Guernsey Reservoir

WYOMING – The Bureau of Reclamation will be lowering the water level at Guernsey Reservoir as the 2022 irrigation season draws to a close.

Reclamation lowers Guernsey Reservoir at the end of each irrigation season as irrigation deliveries are discontinued. This year Reclamation will begin lowering Guernsey Reservoir after Labor Day on Friday, Sept. 9 and have the reservoir near empty by the end of September. To avoid potential problems associated with declining reservoir levels, Reclamation advises that watercraft be removed from the reservoir while the boat ramps remain usable.

To make the elevation changes at Guernsey Reservoir, outflows from Glendo Reservoir will be decreased on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will shut down to low flow by the end of September.

The Glendo Reservoir elevation over the Labor Day weekend is expected to be near 4,586 feet. The Marina, Reno Cove, and Whiskey Gulch boat ramps will be useable. Glendo reservoir will continue to decline to an elevation of near 4,581 feet by Friday, Sept. 9. The Marina, Reno Cove, and Whiskey Gulch boat ramps will be useable but navigation around the Marina docks may be difficult.

Glendo Reservoir levels will then gradually increase over the winter while capturing natural inflows and releases from Gray Reef Reservoir. Boaters, recreationists, and irrigators should take proper precautions regarding changing river flows below Glendo and Guernsey Reservoirs and the changing elevations of Guernsey and Glendo Reservoirs.

For more information about Guernsey facilities please visit our website: https://www.usbr.gov/gp/recreation/guerrec.html