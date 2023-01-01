Registration opening for Nebraska Women in Agriculture conference

The 38th Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 23-24 in Kearney at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 Second Ave.

New this year, a pre-conference workshop on the popular financial software, QuickBooks Online, will be held Feb. 22. This training will be provided by Mary Faber, a QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor.

During the conference, attendees can look forward to hearing from keynote speakers Kiah Twisselman Burchett, Paul Stoddard and Anne Meis. There will also be a special live performance of the one-act play, “Map of My Kingdom,” which tackles the critical issue of land transition. The work was commissioned by Practical Farmers of Iowa and written by Mary Swander, a recent poet laureate of Iowa.

In addition to the keynote speakers and play, participants will select from over 20 workshop options that cover the five areas of agricultural risk management: production, market, financial, human and legal. The conference will also offer continuing education credits for veterinary medicine professionals and certified crop advisors.

“Every year, we look forward to our flagship event,” Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program, said. “We are excited to bring industry-renowned workshop and keynote speakers to this year's conference. While this may only be a two-day event, the information and connections gained will be sure to last a lifetime.”

Registration opens Jan. 3. The cost for a two-day registration is $150 for participants who register on or before Feb. 8. The two-day registration fee increases to $175 on Feb. 9. The pre-conference workshop has an additional registration fee and is separate from the two-day conference registration.

To see all the available registration options, visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website at https://wia.unl.edu.

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program will award up to 15 scholarships to students to attend the 2023 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference. Any student attending a four-year college/university, two-year college, a vocational/technical school, or a 4-H or FFA member may apply for a scholarship to attend. Applicants will need to prepare an essay that answers the question: “Why do you want to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference?” The essay response is limited to 3,000 characters. Applications must be submitted online by Feb.1.

More information can be found at https://wia.unl.edu/scholarships.