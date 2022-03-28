Registration opens for 2022 Nebraska Ranch Practicum

LINCOLN — Ranchers interested in learning about the latest cutting-edge research in range livestock production from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are encouraged to register for the 2022 Nebraska Ranch Practicum offered by Nebraska Extension.

The practicum will be held during eight sessions over the course of three seasons in order to cover the production cycle of livestock and forage resources. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics, including the effective use of decision support tools to evaluate management and marketing alternatives, plant identification, range condition and grazing strategies, wildlife management, evaluation of cow body condition scores and beef cattle production systems.

The practicum will be held June 6 and 7, July 7, Sept. 7 and 8, and Nov. 3, 2022; and Jan. 10 and 11, 2023. Classroom activities will open and close the practicum in North Platte with the remainder of the classes conducted at the University of Nebraska’s Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, a working ranch with education and research facilities, near Whitman.

The registration fee is $675. The fee for a spouse is an additional $350. Registration covers educational materials, noon meals and breaks. Participants are responsible for travel and lodging expenses. The practicum can count for college or continuing education credit.

To register, submit a completed application and registration fee by May 3. Applications will not be accepted after that date. Enrollment is limited to 35 participants. Applicants will be notified of their status no later than May 20. Refunds will be issued if space is not available.

To learn more or register, visit https://nebraskaranchpracticum.unl.edu/ or contact Troy Walz at 308-872-6831 or troy.walz@unl.edu.