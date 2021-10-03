Regular sugarbeet harvest slated to begin Oct. 6

Busch, the president of the Nebraska Sugarbeet Growers Association, said sugar beets are around 10% to 13% harvested before regular harvest is slated to begin this week.

“It looks like it could be kind of a very hot week, so there’s a chance we will probably delay regular harvest for three or four days. It’s hard to tell.

“I will take a look at the forecast Monday and see what it’s looking like. Right now, it’s showing lower 80s. The core of the beet has to be at least 50 degree or below to store in a beet pile,” he said.

So far, Busch said, the beets look to be in good shape with a good amount of sugar content.

“There’s an old wives tale that if a beet bruises red it has pretty good sugar in it, and that does kind of hold true,” he said.

Though, he said, technology has made everything so much easier that it doesn’t take the sugar factory long to report what the sugar content is of their beets.

“You get the results from the tare lab in about two days. You can check (the results on) their app. It used to be all paper they sent home with you on sugar slips they gave to the truck driver. Now they have the app where you can check out your sugar samples that way,” he said.