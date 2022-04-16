Repairs for aging water infrastructures could be coming for some districts

Irrigation districts can apply for funds to fix aging infrastructure as the result of bills approved by Nebraska senators during the latest legislative session.

Adam Hoesing with Simmons Olsen Law Firm addressed the latest progress on government funds that are in the final stages of becoming available to irrigation districts during the Yonts Water Conference held in Gering on Tuesday, April 12.

Hoesing first explained that LB 1074 was introduced in this unicameral session and was later folded into the governor’s budget, LB 1012. The two bills say the same thing – up to $50 million will be appropriated to the Department of Natural Resources under the guidelines that irrigation districts throughout the state department can apply for $5 million with a 10% match component for any physically aging infrastructure needs.

Rick Preston, district manager of the Gering Ft Laramie Irrigation District, told the Star-Herald that under the North Platte Project, which extends 111 miles along the North Platte River Valley from Guernsey, Wyoming to Bridgeport, the Gering-Fort Laramie District has a third tunnel, Tunnel No. 3, and many siphons that were built in 1924 that are in need of repair or updates. Repairs needed for a tunnel that collapsed in July 2019, Tunnel No. 2, are now commonly known, but Preston said that many people don’t realize how aged their district’s structures and the structures of many others.

“This whole system is going to have to have some upgrades,” Preston said. “It’s going to take decades to do it, if you’re able to do it.”

Hoesing said that over the next six months the Department of Natural Resources will be determining what its guidelines will be for deciding how to distribute the funds.

“I can’t speak for the department, but it’s likely not going to be first-come, first-serve,” he said. “It’s likely going to focus on critical components of your district that if they should fail, the results would be catastrophic to the delivery of water into the district.”

Hoesing advised the district leaders interested in these funding opportunities to find a skilled professional to conduct a needs assessment of the entire district. Leaders should determine what needs to replaced, what can be deferred and what is critical to the delivery of water to the entire district. Then, leaders will need to identify what those repairs or replacements will be, steps to accomplish it, cost and time frame.

Hoesing suggested to the audience to focus on identifying infrastructure components that would benefit from a 50- to 75-year fix.

“Then when that application is submitted, it likely stands a much better chance of being funded at the department level,” Hoesing said. “I would also encourage you to match that with other funding opportunities ... that will boost your application.”

Hoesing further advised irrigation district leaders to build strong relationships with an engineer and an attorney to make the grant application process as painless as possible. Once the state department has reached a set of regulations and guidelines, he said, there will be more information available.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.

