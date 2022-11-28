Reports continue to indicate poor winter wheat

Data on Nebraska crop progress and conditions for the week ending Nov. 20 show there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed only slightly from the previous week to 48% very short, 39% short, 13% adequate with zero surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Subsoil moisture supplies shifted from the previous week at 51% very short, 38% short and now 11% adequate with no surplus.

Sorghum harvest was near complete at 98%, ahead of 94% last year and the 92% average.

Winter wheat condition shifted from the previous week to 20% very poor, 20% poor, 39% fair, 20% good and 1% excellent.

Pasture and range conditions improved from the previous week to 42% very poor, 36% poor, 18% fair, 3% good and now 1% excellent.

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the USDA’s NASS, Wyoming temperatures were again at or below normal across the state for the week ending Nov. 20.

Topsoil moisture supplies changed from the previous week to 30% very short, 47% short, 23% adequate and zero surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies followed the same trend changing to 35% very short, 48% short, 17% adequate with zero surplus.

Winter wheat condition was rated at 4% very poor, 23% poor, 58% fair, 14% good and 1% excellent.

Corn harvested for grain was at 87%, behind 89% last year and the 83% average.

Pasture and range condition changed from the previous week to 13% very poor, 23% poor, 30% fair, 32% good and now 2% excellent.