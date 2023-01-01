Repository’s range of ‘puzzle pieces’ explain Nebraska’s geologic past

LINCOLN — Michele Waszgis looks down at the boxes of rock samples positioned neatly on a table. She points and explains. “Basically, these are puzzle pieces from underneath the ground,” she says.

Her words unlock mysteries many millions of years old — mysteries from Nebraska’s deep past.

Those wavy lines undulating in a piece of limestone? Those, she explains, are the geologic effects from sea life in Nebraska’s long-ago past, when a shallow sea stretched across much of interior North America.

Those curious sparkling effects in a blue-black-gray igneous rock? Those are components of what’s called the Elk Creek carbonite, a geologic anomaly the Conservation and Survey Division (CSD) discovered in Nebraska’s Johnson County. The rock formed millions of years ago and contains niobium and other rare earth elements.

Niobium is a critical mineral primarily used in alloys to strengthen steel and is also used in components of cellphones, batteries, medical equipment and green energy. The company NioCorp recently began clearing property in Elk Creek, Nebraska, in preparation for a niobium mine.

As Waszgis explains the CSD repository’s wide range of materials, she is standing in a massive storage facility dating from the World War II era near Mead, Nebraska. In the 1940s, the brick and wood-frame structure, with formidable concrete floors two feet thick, manufactured munitions for the U.S. arsenal against the Axis powers.

Many of the samples are from private industry — oil and gas drillers, construction firms — while others were drilled by CSD, which maintains the repository. In 2021, CSD personnel responded to 5,779 requests for service from 119 agencies and organizations worldwide.

Waszgis, a CSD geologist within the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, manages the repository facilities located on UNL’s City and East Campuses and at the university’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead. CSD keeps meticulous records of sample data and has a lab at UNL’s Nebraska Hall.

At the lab, CSD analyzes geological samples from CSD mud-rotary drilling and the oil and gas industry and processes and preserves related chunks of rock known as “cuttings.” In all, the sites total more than 28,000 square feet.

Nebraska has had a state geologist since 1871, underscoring the state’s early recognition of geological study’s practical importance. In 1893, the Nebraska Geological Survey was formed under State Geologist Erwin H. Barbour to gather information systematically from the panoply of Nebraska field studies. In 1921, the Nebraska Legislature created CSD by merging the Nebraska Geological Survey with the state’s water and soil surveys. The 1921 law mandated the new entity to preserve logs and specimens throughout the state.

Such as Nebraska’s geologic puzzle pieces, millions of years old and continuing to reveal new insights into the state’s deep past.