Resources available to landowners affected by Carter Canyon wildfire

The Carter Canyon fire that burned 15,630 acres in July and early August affected farmers, ranchers, rural landowners, wildlife management areas and Platte River Basin Environments (PRBE) lands.

Those impacted as the fire swept through the canyon are encouraged to report losses to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) that will offer guidance in navigating optional assistance programs.

In a statement provided to the Star-Herald, Ainsley Lockwood, Scottsbluff FSA executive director, said, “When you are at a time and place where you can safely assess the wildfire impact on your operation, be sure to contact our office to report all crop, livestock and farm infrastructure damages and losses. We can review potential program assistance with you.”

Producers filing losses within 30 days of the wildfire were eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). The program offers compensation for losses including grazing, purchased or produced feed, additional feed purchase above normal quantities and cost for transporting feed to livestock.

Bobbie Kriz-Wickham, USDA-FSA public affairs and outreach coordinator, said the USDA office has experienced a steady stream of producers participating in the ELAP program.

Programs available outside of the 30-day calendar requirement for those effected by the wildfire include, but are not limited to:

— The Emergency Conservation Program, open until Oct. 17, for financial and technical assistance to landowners replacing or restoring fences, and removing debris from property.

— The Tree Assistance Program for orchardists and nursery tree growers offers cost-share assistance to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes or vines.

— Producers with FSA’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage should contact the FSA office to report losses to meet deadlines specific to the covered crop.

— Direct and guaranteed farm loans through the FSA including operating and emergency farm loans. Loans can aid in replacing essential property, livestock purchase inputs, equipment, feed, seed, living expenses and other needs.

— The Livestock Forage Disaster Program for producers affected by ongoing drought conditions may be an available resource. The program provides financial assistance to producers who own or contract to raise eligible livestock and grazed forage acres.

“I think that the funds are going to be limited and light compared to what the need is,” Scott Schaneman, general manager for the North Platte Natural Resources District, said. “I think the biggest thing that these producers are going to have to rely on is support from the federal government. I know that’s sometimes a long time coming, but hopefully they will be able to get some assistance in hand.”

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) will offer those impacted by the fire assistance through current conservation programs like the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Program (NSWCP).

“Our help falls in line with what we’re normally offering,” Todd Filipi, NPNRD resource conservation coordinator, said. “In this NSWCP program, it has a mid-February cutoff, but we can do cross-fencing, some livestock development and that sort of stuff, helping landowners get back up and going.”

The NPNRD will have tree saplings and plugs for sell, and grass seeding, with equipment that can navigate tricky terrain to provide planting services.

“Included in livestock development, some of that money in there can do grass seedings, if folks are really antsy,” Filipi said. “I think a lot of that stuff out there is gonna come back if a guy’s patient with it or if a guy’s wanting to plant something different to maybe inter-seed on that, we can do that.”

In addition to conservation programs, the NPNRD will provide on-site evaluations and discuss recovery planning options.

“We have been out to definitely see some of the properties and what’s burned already,” Filipi said. “A lot of the grass and stuff on the flatter area, the fire ripped through that pretty quick, but that’s greening back up already. Obviously, it took some of the tonnage in feed off in the meantime, but if we see some timely rains, some of that will come back fairly fast for those guys.”

Filipi said he urges those impacted by the wildfire to be patient and advises burnt and down trees are left where they are in the short-term, when possible, to create natural erosion barriers protecting topsoil.

Doak Nickerson, district forester for the Nebraska Forest Service, also encourages landowners to wait to clear damaged trees unless they are impeding on fence-lines or structures until spring.

“Absolutely our immediate concern will be gully washing, heavy rains that might happen between now and grass green-up next spring and summer,” Nickerson said. “So my recommendation to folks there is to hold off on doing any tree clearing for the moment.”

The Nebraska Forest Service is prepared to offer assistance on two fronts once funding through grants has become available. The first would be a reactive approach with a cost-share program to help with dead tree removal. The second would be proactive with grants targeting future replanting efforts.

“With any government entity, we have to mobilize funding efforts and that’s up in the air right now,” Nickerson said. “We hope that we are successful in the future in procuring a grant of some sort to help those impacted landowners.”

He said the forest service would likely design replanting efforts similar to the wildfire footprints in the Pine Ridge area that focused efforts on re-establishing native species by utilizing a hand plant crew.

“I think our best step, based on past experience with these wildfire footprints, is to go into a holding pattern and hope those tree root systems help a little bit to hold soil back from eroding,” Nickerson said. “It’s a drastic change up in those watersheds with tree cover that used to be there. Now, it’s gone or parts of it are gone. It’s just black skeleton standing in those hills and so I have to reset my mind a little bit and be humble about this.

“These landowners and fire impacted folks are going through a tough time right now and we have to reset, I think, and understand where they’re coming from. Once we move forward, we move past this horrific event, and then we can set our sights on the future. That’s where we need to go and that’s where we are headed.”