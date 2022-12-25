Save the date for Nebraska Soil Health School

The University of Nebraska — Lincoln will offer opportunities to dive into the science of soil health. Much of the management of soil health seems intuitive; however, there is foundational knowledge of how soil functions and thrives, which is imperative to understanding and improving the continued capacity of the soil to function, or the soil’s “health.”

A newly designed Nebraska Soil Health School — a one-day workshop — will cover many aspects of the science related to soil health, including the value of the foundational soil health principles, the evaluation of soil health management practices, and many hands-on soil health investigations and demonstrations.

UNL will offer CCA CEUs for those who attend. The goal of this collaborative effort between the UNL and USDA-NRCS is to enhance the technical soil-related knowledge of Nebraska farmers, ag professionals, UNL faculty/students and USDA NRCS employees. Making connections between each of the participants with leading scientists, local conservationists and others attending the Soil Health School, is also a top priority.

The Nebraska Soil Health School will be held at three locations across the state in 2023. The dates for the Soil Health School have been set as follows:

March 2, 2023 — Venue: Prairie Winds Community Center, Bridgeport.

Week of June 5, 2023 (specific date TBD) — Venue: UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, North Platte.

Week of Aug. 1, 2023 (specific date TBD) — Venue: Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, Mead.