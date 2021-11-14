Scotts Bluff County 4-H Achievement Celebration held

The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program is designed to encourage 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens. The program’s overall goal is to provide 4-H members with a rich and diverse learning experience. The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age-appropriate accomplishments. The program is designed to enable every 4-H member willing to exert the effort an opportunity to be recognized, regardless of how they are involved in 4-H. This program recognizes many 4-H members. The level 6 Diamond Clover winner needs to report at least 8 accomplishments and it is presented to Jessica Wilkinson.