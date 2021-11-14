The annual Scotts Bluff County 4-H Achievement Celebration held on Nov 7 was themed “Western Round-Up”. The event is held to celebrate the end of a successful 4-H year, to award and honor volunteers, leaders, and 4-H members, and elect the 4-H Council for 2022.
The 4-H Council, in collaboration with Extension staff, determine the needs of 4-H youth and the best way to meet them. This is done through program planning, policymaking, resource development, linkages within the program and in the community, and accountability. The volunteers who serve on the 4-H Council take on the roles and tasks to ensure that this 4-H program empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.
The 4-H Council members elected for 2022 are:
President – Julie Lane
Vice-President – Becky Ulrich
Secretary – Jenny Bohl
Treasurer – Joani Kleensang
Youth Representatives – Justin Keller and Autumn Pittman
The Outstanding 4-H Member Award is the highest award a member can receive and is based on their activities and accomplishments in 4-H. One award is presented each year to a 4-H member who is 16 to 18 years of age by January 1 of the current year. The recipient receives an award and a $250 college scholarship. This award was presented to Jessica Wilkinson.
The “I Dare You” Leadership Award was first offered to young people in the United States in 1941 by William H. Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina Company. He dared young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of leadership and service. The I Dare You Award recognizes those who, with a little encouragement, are ready to see themselves as leaders—young adults who are ready to take the dare. Qualifying 4-H members are 16 to 18 years old by January 1 of the current year and have demonstrated personal integrity, lead well-rounded lives, and posses a willingness to assume responsibility. Recipients receive a certificate and a $200 college scholarship. The recipients of the I Dare You Award for 2021 are Hayden Heine, Grace Payne, Samantha Pinney and Kathryn Vance.
With the Achievement Application form, senior division members who are 15 to 18 are eligible to apply to win a trip to represent Nebraska 4-H at National 4-H Congress, in Atlanta, Georgia, or National 4-H Conference in Washington DC. National 4-H Congress is one of the premier experiences for 4-H members. A mix of educational, service, and recreational opportunities, National 4-H Congress provides a life-changing experience for youth to meet other 4-H members from across America, as they participate in educational workshops focusing on diversity, cultural experiences, leadership, and team development. Senior Achievement Application Awards were presented to Gabriella Anderson,
Sheridan Ferguson, Mayda Leggott, Wyatt Leggott, Grace Payne, Eli Steyers, Justin Vance, Kathryn Vance, Jessica Wilkinson, and Justine Wilkinson.
Youth were recognized for their demonstrating their overall portfolio which recognize two memebers at each level who have done an outstanding job in documenting their 4-H career.
The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program is designed to encourage 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens. The program’s overall goal is to provide 4-H members with a rich and diverse learning experience. The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age-appropriate accomplishments. The program is designed to enable every 4-H member willing to exert the effort an opportunity to be recognized, regardless of how they are involved in 4-H. This program recognizes many 4-H members. The level 6 Diamond Clover winner needs to report at least 8 accomplishments and it is presented to Jessica Wilkinson.
The Heardsmanship award was presented to large animal club’s for proper animal care and cleanliness and to individual’s with correct handling of their horse.
Brooklyn Creech was presented the Tom Holman Spirit of 4-H Award in memory of Tom Holman, a long-time Extension Educator in Scotts Bluff County. This award is given to 4-H members that have tried a variety of projects and have shown a true spirit of the 4-H program.
The New Horizons 4-H Award is given to a volunteer who is a 4-H alumni and was awarded to Wendi Callenius.
Leaders are the foundation of the 4-H program and are recognized with special pins are awarded in five-year intervals to volunteers who continue to be committed to the 4-H Program. Lanna Hubbard, Panhandle Livestock Club, received the 25 year emerald pin.
The Leaders of the Year Award recognizes outstanding leaders, it was presented to Lanna and Doug Hubbard.
The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes outstanding volunteers whose unselfish and dedicated service made a significant contribution to the 4-H program. The recipient does not need to be an enrolled 4-H volunteer leader. This award was presented to the fairgrounds property staff & Ag Society for their outstanding support of the 4-H program.
The Friend of 4-H Award recognizes someone who has been a true friend in providing significant support to the 4-H program, it was given to Ty Marker.