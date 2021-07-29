Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant celebrates 25 years

In the Miss division, the Miss Queen receives a $1,000 scholarship as well as a $2,000 scholarship to Western Nebraska Community College. The first attendant will receive a $500 college scholarship and the second attendant will receive a $250 college scholarship. In the teen division, first attendant receives a $100 cash scholarship and second attendant receives a $50 scholarship. The winner of teen talent and teen interview will receive $50.

The contestants must have a talent, a platform and work hard both in the classroom and the community. The judges will review the contestants’ grade point averages and their volunteerism in the community.

“You have to be out in the community by giving of yourself to help others,” she said.

They also learn dance routines and connect with their Little Sister during a week-long rehearsal prior to the contest.

“Through the week, they learn dance routines, they’ll have a dance routine with their Little Sister,” Engelhaupt said. “They work on their talent, their platform and they have to work on interview questions.”

Engelhaupt, who is in her 21st year working behind the crown, said she looks forward to seeing the young talent every year.