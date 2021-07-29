Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant celebrates 25 years

Orientation and sign-ups are closed and opening ceremonies have commenced as 12 contestants prepare to take the stage at Gering High School and compete in the 25th annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant.
This year’s scholarship pageant will feature 12 young ladies, seven contestants in the miss division and five contestants in the teen division, who will showcase their talents and wits, competing in talent, on stage interview and red carpet. The contestants will have a private interview in the afternoon prior to the evening contest. The private interview and talent are both worth 35% of the total score.
“In the evening, they’ll see talent, they’ll see on stage interview/social impact where they talk about their platform and then evening gown, which is called red carpet now,” said Cheryl Engelhaupt. “They’ll see a lot of pretty dresses and smart girls.”
The contestants will compete in the pageant Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. at Gering High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The event typically runs past 10 p.m. The judges can award four titles by the end of the evening – Miss Scotts Bluff County, Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, Miss Old West Balloon Fest and Old West Balloon Fest Outstanding Teen.
The contestants will be competing for scholarship funds in talent and interview as well as money for winning the title. Young ladies, ages 13 to 17, compete in the Teen division and ladies, ages 18 to 24, compete in the Miss division.
In the Miss division, the Miss Queen receives a $1,000 scholarship as well as a $2,000 scholarship to Western Nebraska Community College. The first attendant will receive a $500 college scholarship and the second attendant will receive a $250 college scholarship. In the teen division, first attendant receives a $100 cash scholarship and second attendant receives a $50 scholarship. The winner of teen talent and teen interview will receive $50.
The contestants must have a talent, a platform and work hard both in the classroom and the community. The judges will review the contestants’ grade point averages and their volunteerism in the community.
“You have to be out in the community by giving of yourself to help others,” she said.
They also learn dance routines and connect with their Little Sister during a week-long rehearsal prior to the contest.
“Through the week, they learn dance routines, they’ll have a dance routine with their Little Sister,” Engelhaupt said. “They work on their talent, their platform and they have to work on interview questions.”
Engelhaupt, who is in her 21st year working behind the crown, said she looks forward to seeing the young talent every year.
“I look forward to seeing that new inspiration out there, just like Jamie (reigning Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen),” she said. “It’s exciting to see these gals, who you know nothing about, show their talent and watch them grow and mature and go to that next level.”
Engelhaupt said she continues to stay involved in the local pageant because of the door of opportunity it provides young ladies. She also hopes the community is impressed by the level of talent among the young ladies in the area.
“I just give them the door of opportunity,” she said. “Many of the girls would say how much they’ve grown from this experience being in the pageant, in front of a set of judges, interviewing and in the process how they grow and mature. That’s what is fun to see.”
To purchase tickets for the scholarship pageant, the public can visit First National Bank of Omaha in Scottsbluff on Broadway and 20th Street as well as Engelhaupt All-State Insurance in Gering beside the courthouse.