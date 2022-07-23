Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade kicks off week of events

The Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade has become a tradition that hails the start of the week of events. This year, the parade is set for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30.

In the past, Shane Reinpold, organizer, said the parade had been held at the end of the fair, however, the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce opted to move the parade to the beginning of fair week. It’s a change that has been successful.

“Originally, when it was held at the end of the fair, it was on the last Saturday, which is sale day. So the kids who were selling their animals and involved in the fair weren’t able to participate,” Reinpold said. “This way, they can all be down there.”

Reinpold estimated it has been 10 to 11 years since the change.

Parade line up is at 9 a.m. at Spring Creek Road and 12th Street. The route travels on 12th Street, and then on Center Avenue where most of the crowd is set up for viewing. It ends on 13th Street.

People have already started signing up. The Mitchell High School Band and Mitchell Cheerleaders have signed up, along with groups who drive Studebaker cars and those who ride horses.

Ask anyone what they like about parades, “and for each of them it is probably different,” Reinpold said. “Some like the horses, others like the old cars. There are lots who like the tractors. There is fun for everyone.”

And, of course, for the kids, it can come down to the candy, which is allowed on the parade route at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade.

The tradition is also complimented by an annual pancake breafast before the parade and a hamburger feed afterward.

People come down to enjoy pancakes, breakfast and sausage at the city parking lot, which is across from the former grocery store on Center Avenue, starting at 7 a.m.

“We probably serve about 300 people,” Reinpold said. “It’s a great place to come down and visit to kick off the fair.”

Members of Spring Creek Church contribute in a big way, doing the cooking. This year, they’ll also be preparing the food for a hamburger feed at 12 p.m. Another estimated 200 to 250 people are expected at the feed.

People interested in signing up for the parade can register ahead of time at the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce website. You can also contact Reinpold, 308-641-1692, for information. Registration is accepted on the day of the parade.

Volunteers are also welcome.

“We could always use more people,” Reinpold said.