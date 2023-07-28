The 4H and FFA Youth in Scotts Bluff County invite the public to attend the 2023 Junior Livestock Sale at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The sale will be held, beginning at 9 a.m., in the Livestock Pavilion at the fairgrounds in Mitchell.

Auction services will be provided by Helberg and Nuss Auctions and Realty and Sugar Valley Stockyards with Platte Valley Bank clerking the sale, invoices will be sent to all successful buyers at the conclusion of the sale. A sale catalog will be available the day of the sale and posted on the Facebook Page, Scotts Bluff County Fair Junior Livestock Sale, or it can be emailed.

When purchasing an animal from the livestock auction to be processed, the buyer needs to make arrangements with a processor of their choice. Many of the area processors have made changes to their services offered, so make arrangements now to ensure processing. The Scotts Bluff County Sale and Livestock Committees will not be responsible for the transportation of any animal to processors. For those needing help arranging transportation, contact Shain Shimic at 307-575-3333.

Supporters interested in group buying options can contact the Friends of Scottsbluff County Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Group. This non-profit group is dedicated to serving the 4H and FFA Youth of Scotts Bluff County by helping the buyers. Contact Tony Kaufman for more information at 308-633-9005 or 308-641-5826.

There will be coffee and donuts available in the Livestock Pavilion before the sale and a complimentary lunch for all buyers, cooked by Backaracks.

The continued community support of all of the 4H and FFA youth and the continued legacy of the Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Sale is appreciated. A special thank you to all of those who have purchased animals in the past. Our members have worked this year to raise top-quality animals for their projects. The experience and knowledge gained through their hard work will help to serve them in future endeavors in both the agricultural and non-agricultural fields.